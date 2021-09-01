To the editor:
It was with great sadness that I read a few weeks ago that The Other Store in Tamworth will no longer be with us after this year. It has been there for over 70 years that I remember, and Lord knows how long before that.
Wardy and Earl Remick were the brothers who carried all the groceries and fresh meat you could want. Margaret's (Wardy's wife) domain was The Other Store. If Margaret didn't carry it, you didn't need it! She had a large assortment of men's work clothes and boots, shirts and jeans for boys, baby clothes, but no dresses for the ladies. She did have beautiful bolts of material if you were a seamstress.
There were three rooms behind the main store. One held paint, one had small tools — screwdrivers, hammers, paint brushes, rakes, shovels and brooms. The third room. This held the ladies' undergarments. If you needed a slip or underwear, you made your selection behind closed doors, so boys couldn't look at ladies' unmentionables! (Remember, this was the 1940s.)
I can remember "going to town" with my father on Sunday mornings to get the newspaper and weekly groceries. I was given my weekly allowance (10 cents) and ran over to The Other Store, trying to decide if I wanted an Archie comic book or an ice cream cone. Archie usually won out. Margaret carried a large assortment of reading material, from comic books to movie magazines, True Love Stories, Popular Mechanics and Saturday Evening Post.
My mother once gave me a whole dollar to get Daddy a Father's Day gift. It was a difficult decision for a 6-year-old, but I finally settled on four issues of Fishing and Hunting, which I knew he would enjoy. He did.
There was a large assortment of penny candy and on shelves behind it held tobacco, toiletries and cosmetics. I can still remember the smell of Evening in Paris perfume. Heavenly!
There were two tables with chairs in the front window where ladies could share a bit of gossip and enjoy a cup of coffee and one of Margaret's famous homemade doughnuts. There were benches on each side of the front porch where the men would sit, comparing gardens while their wives shopped inside.
What is now the hardware section was a separate apartment. The store ended behind the ice cream counter.
Oh, those were the days! The brothers and Margeret opened the store 6 1/2 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They closed at 1 p.m. on Sundays, but if you really needed something, they would come down and open the store for you.
Now there will be a new business with a new name — how about The Other Store Bakery? No? Oh well, it was worth a try.
I hope the new owner will succeed in her endeavor, but there is one thing I know — to us old folks, it will always be The Other Store!
Audrey Berry
Tamworth
