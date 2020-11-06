To the editor:
During the election President Donald Trump had more support than I expected. Are there this many racists and white supremacists? We do have many but I doubt they are the majority of his support. Neither are the super rich who took the lion's share of his tax cut that increased our national debt. That leaves me to consider the evangelicals and a large group of hugely uninformed people.
Evangelicals are a very large group. They seemed quite willing to sacrifice their public image and Christian values in trade for having ultra-conservative judges appointed. The massively uninformed within our population are a serious and lasting societal problem. It threatened to unravel our democracy during the election and their lack of factual knowledge might well continue to last.
One Trump supporter said she is for him because he is a businessman. She failed to know these businesses mostly failed and were cheating people. He did not reveal his tax returns and has massive debts. He undermined NATO, maligned our foreign alliances, and is possibly a pawn for Russia.
Most people would not support separating children from their immigrant parents and putting them in cages. Trump is currently under investigation for serious fraud by various states. When he leaves office he may join about a dozen of his high level lieutenants who are currently serving jail sentences. His lawyer was jailed for bribing two women and lying to Congress. Acts for which Trump is personally liable. And we can now speculate if he can and will possibly pardon himself.
Lastly how can the uninformed ignore that Trump has been charged with serious sexual misconduct including a rape by 26 different women. Can we hope to have future voters be better informed? I hope so.
Arthur Heigl
Intervale
