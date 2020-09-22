To the editor:
In my view Joe Biden should skip the upcoming presidential election debates although I am pretty sure that he is very capable to be a good debater.
But, how can one reasonably debate with someone who is an outright liar and whose record about truth is so lacking. President Donald Trump has a documented record of more than 20,000 lies that he spread during his term. And he continues to lie almost every day. Moreover his lies are not limited to minor or inconsequential matters.
Some, including several high level officials who held cabinet positions under Trump, think that he lives in an altered reality and that he may actually believe the false things he says. If so this would be even more worrisome.
I wonder how his ongoing supporters can excuse his constant lying. They also may not be capable to understand why so many prominent current and former Republican legislators have publicly endorsed Mr. Biden. The laws that Trump broke and the ones currently still under investigation can actually send him to prison when he is no longer in office. Lastly, how can anyone ignore the 26 women who have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct? How can anybody have a serious debate with this man?
Arthur Heigl
Intervale
