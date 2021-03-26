To the editor:
Before Women’s History Month is over, let us celebrate the amazing lives of local women!
Cheers to — in the town of Madison alone — these amazing women.
As a teacher, one taught children to love learning about the world.
As a nurse, another saved lives in cardiac intensive care hospital units.
As a librarian, one found answers to questions for a multitude of library users.
As a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, another built homes for families.
As a hiker, one wrote a book about long-distance walking.
As an art teacher, anothers parked creativity in three generations of teens.
As a systems consultant, one designed data applications for behavioral health care.
As a lawyer, another helped families with wills, real estate and managing debt.
As a mentor, coach and referee, one inspired a generation of women athletes.
As a teacher, another enabled young people to understand English through Latin.
As a volunteer, one facilitated the town’s renewable solar energy project.
As a tower of strength, another buried two husbands but helped her family carry on.
And currently ...
As a lawyer, one local woman stands up in court to defend children at risk.
As a community activist, another educates others for building a more just community.
As a massage therapist, one brings comfort and ease to many.
As a hospice volunteer, another offers peace and surrender.
As a wildlife rehabilitator, one saves wounded and orphaned native animals.
As a neighbor, another babysits, makes meals and drives people to appointments
And as a post office employee, a certain local woman makes sure we all receive our mail, with a smile.
Others, as community volunteers, unstintingly give time and energy to the Madison Library, historical society, elementary school, church, garden club, town boards/committees/TV, Silver Lake Singers, Silver Lake Association, Meals on Wheels, Food Bank, Valley Pride Day and many more.
You go, gals!
Anne Filson
Silver Lake
