The commander of the 36th separate brigade of the Marine Corps Major Sergey Volina recently wrote a letter to the Pope asking to help save people from Mariupol.
“After the bombing of the drama theater, no one has faith in the Russian occupiers. Bring the truth to the world, evacuate the people and save their lives from the hands of Satan who wants to burn everything alive,” the letter said.
According to CNN, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, of Moscow, has expressed full support of Putin’s war against Ukraine, despite the fact it is killing many of the church’s civilian parishioners.
I believe it’s time for people who are horrified by the brutal invasion to follow the example of Major Volina and write to his Holiness, Pope Francis, to ask him to implore Patriarch Kirill to cease supporting Putin’s War and use his influence to dissuade the Russian leader from further unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.
I read recently that his Holiness said he had a “good relationship” with the Patriarch. If this is the case, surely he can do this to save thousands of lives. His Holiness does not have an email address. His mailing address is as follows: Pope Francis, 00120 Vatican City.
YouTube has a helpful video ”How to write to the Pope.” There are also Facebook pages associated with the Pope and the Vatican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.