To the editor:
Recently, when the Mount Washington Economic Council was requesting nominations for the John Bruni Award, my first thought was to nominate Jessica Della Valla, the director of Project Succeed in SAU 9.
Although, there’s an age limit, (sorry Jess), the qualities for this award describe Jess to a T.
• An unwavering commitment to the valley and a deep desire to make it a better place for businesses, families and individuals.
• A person of unquestionably strong personal character. Someone who has earned the unqualified respect of his/her peers as an effective leader among profit or non-profit organizations.
• Has proven to be a strong and consistent mentor, leading others to higher achievement and greater success.
• Has demonstrated the capacity to solve complex challenges with courage, creativity, humor and enthusiasm.
• Is generous of spirit giving freely of time and energy in support of multiple causes and organizations.
• Is recognized as much for their humility as their personal achievement.
As a current enrichment instructor and previous site coordinator at Conway Elementary, I’m grateful we have such a powerhouse to lead us and create such a caring and safe environment for our kids and parents to rely on for both before and after school enrichments.
Our community thrives when we commit to our little people and support their growth in so many ways. Thank you, Jess, for shining your light, guiding us and creating these opportunities to make a difference in this next generation.
Anjali Rose
North Conway
