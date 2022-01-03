To the editor:
State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) recently touted the reduction of the Meals and Room Tax, along with a reduction in a state program used to fund public schools. Ms. Umberger voted in favor of these reductions.
The Meals and Rooms Tax will reduce funding for the state’s School Building Aid. This is a program that assists schools that need financial assistance to renovate, add on or build school facilities. The savings to consumers by lowering the Meals and Rooms Tax are insignificant. The cut will lower the price of a $2 cup of coffee by 1 cent, 20 cents off a $40 dinner and 50 cents off a $100 hotel stay.
Democrats and those who can perform addition and subtraction believe that the entire budget needs to be looked at, rather than focusing on one component. By putting the spotlight on the Meals and Rooms Tax, my Republican colleagues are using creative math to move money from one area to another to create the illusion of a tax break.
Reduction in SWEPT funding (NH School Funding Fairness Project) will have a negative impact on public school funding in the Granite State where over 63 percent of education funding comes from local property taxpayers. Ironically, reducing the State Education Property Tax by $100 million will result in tax increases in a quarter of N.H. municipalities in property poor towns that will be unable to cover the current cost of public schools.
Thus, the so-called tax cut merely transfers dollars from one fund to another without any meaningful relief. Beware of misleading tax relief sound bites during the upcoming campaign season because looks can be deceiving.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
