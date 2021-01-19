To the editor:
I was delighted and humbled to review Bill Marvel’s latest op-ed honoring my work as a New Hampshire state representative for Carroll County District 1.
It is one thing to be cited or even mentioned in one of his erudite and well-researched pieces; it is quite another to be the subject of a full-page op-ed for the second time.
I appreciate him taking the time out of his busy and productive schedule to focus on my commitment to my constituents, and I shall be honored if he continues to take such an active interest in the work that I do on behalf of the communities I serve.
With appreciation,
Anita Burroughs,
state representative
Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.