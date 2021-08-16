To the editor:
I have been reading with interest the debate about masks for schoolchildren in Conway. I love that so many people are passionate about their "rights" and "freedoms" to make choices about their own children.
The hypocrisy is not lost on me that many of those same people do not want me to have the same rights and freedoms to make choices about my own property — live free or die, eh? I pay the same property tax that you do. If I want to rent my home as a STR ... you see my point?
AJ Crowley
Scituate, Mass.
