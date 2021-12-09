It is a common belief among most Realtors that short-term rentals have little effect on the housing market.
A recent study commissioned by the Mount Washington Valley Association of Responsible Vacation Rentals, which represents hundreds of STR owners and backers statewide, supports that notion and asserts that STRs have “a very modest impact” on rent prices.
To underscore the point, the author of the study, Daniel Innis, professor of hospitality management and marketing at UNH, says that STRs account for only 10 percent of the local housing stock and that if those properties were put on the market, most would be bought by second-home owners.
An assessor from Wolfeboro recently offered a contrarian view to Conway selectmen when she speculated that if the pending court case upholds Conway’s existing zoning ordinance prohibiting STRS, the market could be flooded with homes and precipitate a drop in prices.
The truth probably falls somewhere in between. While most of the STR properties have been and likely will always remain second homes, many properties have been purchased by absentee owners to be run exclusively as commercial STR operations.
The most public of these is Scott Kudrick, who owns and runs a half-dozen STR properties and is the target of Conway’s lawsuit.
Innis' study’s main point, however, is that STRs are a major stimulus to the local economy, adding $50 million a year.
That may be, and it’s a lot of money, but in the discussion about the pros and cons of STRs, the study completely overlooks an important point — no amount of money can offset the loss of character that neighborhoods suffer when they are disrupted by the constant flow of transient vacationers.
The study points to the success of the recently adopted noise ordinance and cites the Conway police as receiving few complaints. True enough, but what about the “legal” noise generated by groups of fun-loving vacationers enjoying themselves, who cycle in and out every week? That joyful whooping and hollering sure is legal, but it sure is disruptive to the locals who live next-door.
We’ve acknowledged in this space the right of homeowners to do with their properties as they please. The offset is homeowners also have a right to live in quiet neighborhoods — ones that are not commercialized.
The obvious solution is a compromise (and like all good compromises would fully please neither side). Voters at Freedom's next town meeting will consider an idea we like: Limit the number of short-term rental days per year to 45. This allows homeowners a decent number of days to offset property costs. But 45 is not enough to make it profitable for absentee STR operators like Kudrick to accumulate properties that otherwise would be available for conventional second-home owners and, yes, for locals.
Meanwhile, Conway officials continue to sit on their hands waiting for the court to rule on its case, which we suggest is wrong-headed, lazy and unproductive, and just kicks the can down the road — as a judge's decision either way will likely be appealed.
A cleaner approach and one that allows Conway voters to determine their own fate rather than the courts is to amend the existing ordinance to something like Freedom will vote on.
The planning board has a new planner. The selectmen have at their disposal (before he retires next summer) a seasoned town manager in Tom Holmes. Town meeting is right around the corner. Now is the time to act.
