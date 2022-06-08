There is nothing that symbolizes small-town life like pilgrimages to the landfill, and for many, those trips are the much-anticipated anchor to a week of household chores.
The transfer station is a place where information is shared among people outside of their regular social circles, and where the standard wardrobe of work gloves and dump clothes levels the conversational playing field. It is also a secular substitute for those who don’t attend church on Sunday mornings. Some people atone for their sins at the altar, others at the bottle recycling bin.
So it is not surprising that any consideration of changing the transfer station’s operating hours has engendered an unusual amount of attention from selectmen, as well as with the breakfast and lunch crowds at local cafes.
The landfill is currently closed to the public Sunday afternoons and all day Monday. In an effort to give employees two consecutive days off (including a weekend day), a number of alternatives are under consideration by town officials, including closing Saturdays.
To help make their decision, selectmen are asking the public to weigh in.
Putting employee and union considerations aside, it seems obvious most people would prefer the landfill to be open all day Saturday and Sunday — that’s when most working people do their chores.
Closing Saturdays, we believe, would engender the most negative reactions. With the dump being closed Monday, shutting down Sunday also would seem to create an unacceptable level of inconvenience for locals as well as second-home owners up for the weekend — though that level of outrage might be better predicted after a Sunday-morning traffic count.
We appreciate the desire to give town employees two consecutive days off, which would include a weekend day; whether the trade-off is worth raising the ire of the public is a question selectmen should rightly struggle with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.