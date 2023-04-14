Tuesday's election was historic in both attendance and as a marker of change. The selectmen and school board were upended by non-status-quo candidates, and numerous articles reflected a town in transition.
First, a heartfelt nod of gratitude to outgoing selectman David Weathers. It is a quirk of the calendar that Weathers was first elected in 2000 — thus, he had been on the board the since the dawn of the new millennium. With unassailable personal qualities, no one better represented a traditional brand of Conway politics than he.
That he was unseated by Ryan Shepard, a resident of just two years, and that a warrant article to create a charter commission passed by an overwhelming margin, showed that voters want a change in Conway's governance.
Former school board chair Joe Lentini, another establishment rock, also failed to resonate with voters. The school district is facing its own challenges: low test scores, ever-rising budgets, declining school enrollment, sending towns threatening to leave and the need to find a successor to Superintendent Kevin Richard.
New school board members Matt Stearns and Amy Snow, along with Mike DeGregorio, who had been appointed to fill a departing member's seat for six months, show promise to be agents of change.
We wonder how well the 75 percent of registered voters who didn't bother to come to the polls follow the issues, but the 25 percent who did vote clearly do.
Though we disagree with the results on the following two articles, we do appreciate the sentiment expressed in the overwhelming passage of the moratorium on hotels and the height restrictions on all buildings. The message was clear: Slow down development on the Strip that most people think is out of control.
The repercussions of the height restriction, however, will short-circuit some affordable housing projects, as it is cheaper to build up than out.
And the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, which lost its south wing to a devastating fire last year, can't increase the size of its footprint and may lie dormant for years.
Voters smartly concluded that the proposed new definition of signs would only further complicate enforcement. That said, it is not a stretch to conjecture that most voters are fine with the murals at Leavitt's Country Bakery and Settlers Green. We suggest the town figure out a way to back off enforcement until a clearer definition can be written, one that accommodates "art."
On the school ballot, voters overwhelmingly passed the teachers' expensive three-year contract but were closely split on the non-binding referendum to close a school. The message: Give teachers the pay they deserve, but do something to control spending.
Town Moderator Chris Meier said Tuesday's turnout was the biggest in April he's seen in his 16 years in Conway. We'll add that it was also one of the most pivotal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.