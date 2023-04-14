Tuesday's election was historic in both attendance and as a marker of change. The selectmen and school board were upended by non-status-quo candidates, and numerous articles reflected a town in transition. 

First, a heartfelt nod of gratitude to outgoing selectman David Weathers. It is a quirk of the calendar that Weathers was first elected in 2000 — thus, he had been on the board the since the dawn of the new millennium. With unassailable personal qualities, no one better represented a traditional brand of Conway politics than he. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.