Accident(s) waiting to happen
Upon hearing of the Conway selectmen’s decision to allow e-scooters in town this summer, a 30-ish, experienced, mountain biker sent us a photo of road rash on her knees, which she suffered in a minor mishap with an e-scooter recently in Austin, Texas. Selectman Mary Carey Seavey called scooters "fun." Not that we doubt her agility, but we suggest anyone who receives AARP magazine might think twice about jumping on one.
We give an approving nod to the selectmen for being open to new ideas, but this decision, we'll respectfully suggest, wasn’t completely thought through.
A common response we’re hearing from locals is the sarcastic question, “What possibly could go wrong?” Well, let’s count the ways.
Electric scooters are dangerous. A study in London found they are 100 times more dangerous than riding a bicycle. San Diego, home of nine e-scooter companies, requires riders to wear helmets and restricts the machines to streets with speed limits that don’t exceed 25 miles per hour.
Functionally, scooters work well in cities, where they are plentiful. A person might use one to travel four blocks to a store, abandon it, walk another block to another store and pick up a different scooter for the ride back. To be convenient, the scooters must approach omnipresence.
With only 20 scooters in Conway, one can visualize a tourist taking one from a hotel, scootering down to Settlers Green or North Conway Village, then finding no way to get back to their hotel.
Scooters aren’t racked like bicycles. That means they are left helter-skelter wherever riders leave them — against buildings, splayed on sidewalks. One can just visualize visitors having to step around scooters left like Pick Up Sticks in front of Zeb's.
This isn’t the town’s concern, but one also has to wonder how it makes financial sense for Bird, the company providing the scooters. As a multi-national operation, it certainly knows what it is doing, but in cities, every night, a Bird crew gathers up the scooters for recharging, then places them back on the streets out of the way and in an orderly fashion. It doesn’t seem to make sense to pay someone to track down just a few dozen scooters, particularly if a few end up in the river.
The good news is Bird, through geo-fencing, has the ability to restrict them from areas where they shouldn’t be, like on the grass in Schouler Park or heading up to Mount Washington on Route 16.
There is one place, however, we recommend Bird not restrict — anywhere near Memorial Hospital.
