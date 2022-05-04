After the poorly attended town and school deliberative meetings in March, we called for a change in town government from SB 2 to a town council.
And after only 1,219 voters cast ballots at the polls in April, newly elected planning board member Mark Hounsell made essentially the same suggestion to selectmen.
Our current voting system, SB 2 — designed to give more say to voters and reduce the power of special interest groups that often dominated traditional town and school meetings — has failed.
No system is perfect, but SB 2 offers neither the direct democracy of traditional town meetings nor the efficiency and balanced governance of a representative form of government.
The worst feature of SB 2 is participation has so devolved that today the 70 or 80 people who show up to the deliberative meetings end up determining what's on the ballot, effectively acting as gatekeepers for the wider electorate.
The most egregious example this year was at the school meeting when a small group deprived April voters of the opportunity to decide between two school budgets that had a $400,000 difference. Their action also negated six months of work by the budget committee, who made those budget cut recommendations.
Another glaring weakness in SB 2 is that out of the combined 47 articles on the school and town ballots this year — excluding town positions — only four were contested: $400,000 for public bathrooms, two related to gambling; and a $10,000 donation to the Fryeburg Airport.
The rest were articles that voters had little understanding of, nor, in reality, could have been expected to be versed in. How many voters, for example, can make intelligent choices on amounts in capital reserve funds or mutual aid agreements?
A key element of a town council is it provides additional control over school spending.
The police commission and the school board are essentially advocates of their respective organizations, as they should be. Though the police department's budget is 10 times smaller than the school's, its budget is reviewed by the selectmen before it goes to the voters. That additional layer of review works to tamp down police budgets.
By contrast, the school budget goes directly to the voters, and as we experienced this year, it took only a handful of pro-school voters to deny taxpayers the opportunity to cut the budget a tiny 1 percent at the polls. A town council would oversee all spending, town and school.
A town council also would provide better representation. Currently, all the selectmen either live near or in Conway Village. Other areas of town, like North Conway, don’t have “local” representation. Also, our precinct system of sub-governments is a ready-made platform for a town council. One popular idea is to create a seven-member council — one from each of the five precincts and two "floating" councilors.
Finally, a town council would be a better able to administer townwide fire and rescue. Though years away, with Conway Village Precinct talking to the town about dissolving, that process has already begun.
Creating a town council is a two-year process. First, it requires a voter-approved charter commission, followed by a vote the second year on the commission's recommendation.
State law allows flexibility in determining what falls under the jurisdiction of town councils and what is left for voters to decide at the polls. That gives a charter commission room to customize a council that fits the needs and political culture of Conway.
Not surprisingly, Hounsell’s presentation to selectmen was met with polite silence. We understand at least one selectman supports a town council, but at this stage, it would be a lot to expect sitting selectmen to support the dissolution of an institution they proudly represent and believe in.
All it takes to start the process and place a special article on next year's warrant is 25 signatures. Don’t be surprised if one shows up on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.