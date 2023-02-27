Precincts are an odd municipal animal, created to satisfy exaggerated levels of desire for safety or comfort. As a defined political district, precincts appeared in the United States before the Civil War, initially as an urban subdivision authorized to levy taxes for funding fire departments. Because they were monitored little by the public and press, precincts soon became seedbeds for incompetence, nepotism, and graft.
Not until the late 1980s did I pay much heed to precinct politics, and only then because North Conway's precinct gave hints of following that dubious tradition. First, the commissioners spent millions of dollars burying sewer pipes. Only when finished did they learn that they couldn't dump effluent into the Saco River, and they had to find suitable land where the sewage could be treated adequately for a discharge permit. One piece of property that fit the bill turned out to be owned by a banker who held the mortgages of two of the three commissioners. When they voted unanimously to pay that banker several times the market value of the land, the commissioners wondered why people grew suspicious.
Precincts appeared in Conway and North Conway before 1900. Conway was the first to organize as a fire district, with wood-products magnate A. C. Kennett as commissioner, moderator and chief mover. With as many mills as he and other village businessmen owned, making combustible products, fire protection remained a top priority.
North Conway tried early to shed any industrial image, and vanity was the driving force in that village from its earliest efforts to subsist as a tourist destination. The precinct that now seems pathologically obsessed with having the biggest and best in fire protection began with no interest in it at all. The stated purpose when village bigwigs pitched a precinct in 1899 was "village improvements." With an eye to appearances that would please the leisure class to which North Conway was already pandering, it was expected that a precinct would "light and sprinkle our streets, and repair our sidewalks." Let no dust settle on our sainted summer sojourners.
The Conway precinct also branched out into sidewalks and streetlights, probably to appease village residents who resented having to pay for the lion's share of a fire department to protect local industrialists' interests. The earliest sidewalks served the businesses on Washington Street and at the Four Corners, of course, so potential customers wouldn't drag mud into the stores, but over the years they spread into the residential streets.
Soon the precinct absorbed the Conway Aqueduct Company, water from which had previously fed village hydrants. Eventually, precinct pipes supplied running water to houses all over town, saving the cost of drilling wells in exchange for a lifetime of meter bills. And then, when all those amenities attracted more people than the land could stand, came the precinct sewer project. Conway Village afforded its residents more comforts and conveniences than had been enjoyed by the ancient Sybarites, whose love of luxury gave us one the best adjectives for self-indulgence.
All these services grew expensive, however, and finally Conway's two largest precincts started looking for a way out —not out of the services, mind you, but out from under the responsibility for paying the exorbitant costs they incurred. Ever the entitled child of the parent community, North Conway started first, petitioning the entire town to start paying for the upkeep of the sidewalk on the Strip. Succeeding there, North Conway residents also sought to have us pay for their village sidewalks, and when even that passed, they asked us to take over their streetlights, too. Ego alone probably prevents a request to absorb the cost of their world-class fire department.
Of course, Conway Village followed North Conway's example, foisting the costs of their sidewalks and lights on the rest of us — we who never wanted such costly services, and walk unlighted roads without sidewalks. Now, Conway Village wants to abandon its fire department and ambulance, too, forcing people to fund them who might never have approved of the more extravagant aspects of those services. As has been customary since the era of Ancient Greece, Sybarites provide themselves pleasures and comfort at the expense of Stoics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.