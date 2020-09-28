I discovered a couple of years ago that the World Bank considers me deep within the category it designates as “super-aged.” That makes me wonder why the hell I’m still cutting trees, and doing my own automobile and household maintenance. I should be sitting back and letting all these young progressives squeeze enough cash out of somebody else so they can have such things done for me.
They probably wouldn’t allow me such services, however. I’m white, and worse yet male, which makes me altogether undeserving of such coddling. Seven generations of Delaware dirt farmers, one schoolteacher turned country doctor, and a sailor who came up through the hatch give me too privileged a pedigree. Nor do I get any credit for the line of oppressed Irishmen on my mother’s side, brought here by the famine and doomed to soil their hands in making a living. I should be sufficiently ashamed of my overindulged forebears to give everything I own to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the commissar of asset redistribution, and then wander off to perish in the wilderness.
Democrats seemingly learned nothing from watching so dubious, erratic and crude a political newcomer as Donald Trump beat their experienced and well-known presidential candidate — who did a pretty good job, herself, of pandering to all the right special interests. Instead, they appear determined to forge ahead with still more of the radical doctrine that did so much to defeat them last time. Their warfare against those whom Barack Obama chastised for clinging to their guns and Bibles is waged openly now, and it’s clear that this is only the beginning.
After alienating so many moderates that they lost the Electoral College in 2016, Democrats seem intent on creating enough closet Republican voters to at least lose that much again in 2020. Ferocious ideological intolerance on the left not only prevents any hope of productive discourse, but leaves the ballot booth as the only safe place to confront the progressive agenda. That fosters the possibility of surprises as astounding as Trump’s re-election, even after the post-COVID economic and political meltdowns that gave his opponents renewed hope of political victory.
The Democrats do have ideas for overcoming the loss of those moderates. They yearn to eliminate the electoral college altogether, so the radical hordes in cities and suburbs can exercise even more political muscle over the peasants. It would require a constitutional amendment to actually abolish the electoral college, but a few blue states have contemplated legislative tricks that might short-circuit its impact. Virginia considered a law that would force its electors to follow the nationwide popular vote, regardless of which candidate won that state. That could easily backfire, leading Virginia to disenfranchise its own voters, but modern Democrats seem obsessed with reversing whatever rule they blame for their party’s last defeat.
As in the primaries, Democrats are busily bribing their massive moocher constituency with budget-busting new entitlement promises, from free health care and college to basic income, with the “rich” footing the bill. The party’s long-term plans involve recruiting millions of convicted felons by restoring their voting rights, because those ex-cons are conditioned to be Democrats after serving long sentences in which all the necessities of life were free; Michael Bloomberg is already spending millions to restore felons’ voting rights in Florida.
Democratic committees everywhere are doubtless arranging absentee ballots for pedophiles and bank robbers wherever there’s a chance they could vote. Don’t forgot that couple in the Cheshire County jail; despite the decapitated body they were caught with, their voting rights remain intact.
The Democrats’ most formidable ploy involves lowering the voting age yet again. Their most reliable adherents, after all, are the intellectually immature, as Quddus Snyder, “Ph.D.,” demonstrated by exposing the trademark portion of his anatomy.
Children make perfect Democrats, having known no economy beyond having everything handed to them, and the Democratic Party might achieve its dream of a permanent majority if it can get the vote to children in the terrible twos. At the very least, that might counteract the formerly unthinkable coalition of Trump’s deplorables and erstwhile Democrats who can comprehend the falsity and folly of the progressive agenda.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.