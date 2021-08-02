The column page of last Saturday’s Sun was dominated by the opinions of three writers who are all physicians, which was probably a first. I suppose it shouldn’t be surprising, because most Americans now delegate their thinking on any subject to perceived experts. Even I do that, at least with household wiring.
One of those doctors was writing about controversies within the Catholic Church, but the other two addressed a minor aspect of their own religion — science. Both seemed particularly scornful of doubters and dissenters.
I haven’t followed the specific issue of requiring students to wear masks in school, which is what got those two so wrought up. Personally, I suspect that the masks and hand-washing that helped fight the 1918 flu were probably the best protection against COVID-19, short of vaccines. I’m also pretty sure that the shortened school days and added classroom distractions have been pedagogically destructive and enormously wasteful of our local resources. I believe they were altogether unnecessary, too.
Like government officials at all levels, appointed and elected educrats seek to avoid any personal blame through hypervigilant efforts to eliminate all risk of the peril du jour, regardless of expense or inconvenience. They shed responsibility for the unintended consequences of their paranoid decisions by claiming that lives were at stake — as if lives were not at far greater risk every time a few hundred inexperienced teenagers jump behind the wheel to drive to or from school.
Now that we have a little perspective, how deadly was this pandemic that has been used to excuse such social and economic cost? A CDC report from May 29 estimates that 120.2 million Americans contracted COVID-19 — of which less than 1 case in 4 was reported. Of those, 767,000 had died by that date, yielding a fatality rate of less than two-thirds of 1 percent. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but the 1918 flu is widely credited with infecting 500 million people globally, and death estimates range between 17 and 50 million, making it anywhere from three to 15 times more lethal.
The 1918 flu was also deadliest on the young and healthy. As unpopular as it is to say, most of those who died from COVID-19 suffered from underlying conditions, and especially obesity. In March, Newsweek quoted Johns Hopkins and WHO statistics indicating that 2.2 million of the 2.5 million COVID deaths at that point had been reported from “countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight.”
Now there’s the Delta variant. Media hypesters strive to keep the panic alive, but this next-generation virus seems far less daunting among the vaccinated. Variants of the 1918 flu followed the same diminishing trajectory. Is no level of risk acceptable anymore?
And what of the evangelists of science? Most scientists, remember, flatly denied the possibility of COVID-19 escaping from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, even before anyone could investigate that possibility. Fifteen months ago, NPR reported that scientists “debunked” the idea of a lab leak. Some who have invested their reputations in that assertion still insist that it’s unlikely, but others consider a lab accident quite possible. Obstinate Chinese resistance to any investigation smacks of a cover-up, hinting at probability.
Disagreements used to be common among scientists, but this one seems to involve something more fundamental than methodological criticism or the interpretation of data. Matt Ridley, a British author of at least nine books, including many on genetics, essentially characterizes this as a dispute between those who are loyal to science as a philosophy and those who cleave to it as an institution. He suggests that philosophic scientists have more open minds and are ready to look at the evidence if they can get it. Devotees of science as an institution remain reluctant to admit that their institution may have caused the trouble.
Lamenting a tendency to conformity among scientists, as well as motivated reasoning and confirmation bias, Ridley detects the enforcement of orthodoxy in a profession he criticizes for transforming itself into a “church.” Through a jaundiced peer-review process and outright censorship or Twitter-mobbing, he sees dissenters from the current dogma excommunicated like so many “heretics and blasphemers.” Welcome to the Progressive Reformation, Galileo.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
