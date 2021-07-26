I’m one of those financial fussbudgets who hawks over the mailbox when the credit-card bill is due, hastening to make a bank transfer and write a check for the entire balance once it arrives. As a Yankee by genetics and association, if not by the accident of birth, I hate paying interest. I’ve therefore rarely ever borrowed money, and borrowing by credit card seems the most foolish possible course.
Because I paid off our house-insurance premium and drove 6,000 miles in late April and May, the bill that arrived in early June was bigger than usual. The check went out June 7, but I let my obsessive attention lapse, and not until June 28 did I make that monthly call to be sure the payment had been applied. The check had not arrived, and by then it was already a day overdue.
For the first time in about 25 years of owning a credit card, I had missed a payment. A company representative waived the late fee over the phone, so I don’t know how much that would have been. I made another transfer and mailed a second check, but days later I grew so nervous about having an outstanding debt that I called again, and arranged an electronic payment covering everything up to that date. On July 6 both checks also arrived, creating a credit to my account that should last through summer.
The initial check was 30 days making its way to St. Louis. The Pony Express was about seven times that fast, albeit at nine times the price. More comparable was the speed of mail during the Civil War: New Hampshire soldiers in the trenches outside Vicksburg, Miss., got letters from home in as little as 11 days on a three-cent stamp.
My July credit-card bill showed that nearly $20 in interest had already accumulated because of that mail delay. Had I stopped payment on the two checks, that would have cost another $50, but my checking and savings accounts earn so little interest that it was far cheaper to let the checks be cashed. I nevertheless wondered if the Post Office ever compensates customers for expenses incurred by service shortcomings.
I suppose I shouldn’t complain, because the postal service has an astoundingly reliable record with me. Not since about 1990 has a package of any real value disappeared on its way here. A dozen years ago I mailed a letter in the fall from Michigan, and it wintered over in a Detroit suburb before arriving here the following spring. In the past couple of years two credit-card bills have come so late that I had to mail my payment without an invoice, but no payment ever went astray until now. We also had some very late deliveries last winter, including one book that never showed up, and another took so long arriving here from New Jersey that I could easily have walked the distance faster.
Still, that’s every postal failure I can think of in over 30 years, and package tracking shows that the delays are almost all in the big distribution centers, rather than local post offices. All it takes is one noteworthy failure, however, to undermine years of cultivated trust. I’m already wondering if two overdue payments from magazine publishers are lost in the mail. Neither has ever failed to pay up promptly before, so I’m reluctant to send reminders for a while yet.
I’m also thinking about paying my credit-card bill electronically hereafter, although I don’t like the idea. Digital payments undermine my natural frugality by further obscuring the sense that I’m actually parting with something of value for goods and services.
And if I start paying my credit-card bill electronically, why not the electric and phone bills, as well? That would leave the postman handling only my personal letters, and few of my correspondents deign to write by hand anymore — or even by typed letter. Soon I would have no use at all for those hundreds of “forever” stamps I’ve stockpiled in recent years, adorned as they are with some of my favorite artwork. Often, the stamps are more appealing than the mail itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.