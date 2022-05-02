The pressure to build town-funded bathrooms in North Conway emphasizes the desire of the Chamber of Commerce to saddle taxpayers with the cost of solving a problem created by the Chamber's own success — if that problem really exists at all. Through a shamefully low voter turnout and a recount petitioned by citizens who didn't vote, that initiative has achieved a momentary triumph, reviving the old war between those who thrive on tourism and those who don't. I foresee great column potential in that conflict (alternating perhaps with deteriorating public education).
For those of us who don't make our livings hawking trinkets and short-term rentals, spending public funds to provide customer amenities for North Conway shopkeepers is as obnoxious in Janice Crawford's Emerald City as it is in Disney's Magic Kingdom. In fact, that analogy may suggest the underlying ambition behind the toilet tempest.
This latest campaign for public potties has smeared every person and political body behind it, beginning with the board that put it on the town meeting warrant. The selectmen crafted so slapdash and nebulous an article that Ms. Crawford can be forgiven for assuming that it was designed specifically to assure it would be defeated. I had the same impression myself, and the discussion at the deliberative meeting sustained that suspicion.
In glaring contrast to every serious proposal the selectmen have ever recommended, the bathroom article included no architectural plans and no credible cost projections for construction or maintenance. They didn't even have a site. With nothing but a lowballed estimate and a hypothetical question, Article 22 of the town warrant looked for all the world like a non-binding referendum. Many voters (and would-be voters) may therefore have dismissed it as unimportant. Low turnout gave Chamber proponents disproportionate influence over the outcome, yet they still managed only a tie.
Had it not been for a recount petition headed by Michelle Cruz at the behest of her boss (Janice), the issue might have crawled back into the hibernation where, for good reason, it has always ended up. How revealing that the peddlers of that petition did not have to venture much farther from the Chamber office than the Gibson Center and North Country Fair.
The petition itself reflected both voter apathy and chamber persistence. Ten of the 16 signers never bothered to vote at town meeting, yet they complied when asked to help rescue this effort to provide public support for private enterprise. At least Ms. Cruz, Brian Smith, Joe LaRue, Jennifer McPherson, Jill Reynolds, and Martha Leich made the trek to Center Conway. Andreava Kasianchuk, Terry French, Greg and Emily Smith-Mossman, Nancy Hildebrand, Jocelyn Santos, Shauna Ross, Ken McPherson, Ken Kaslow, and Jim Surette never voted on April 12, but agreed to try "winning" the bathroom article via recount.
The results of that recount still showed only a one-vote difference between the pros and cons. Interpreted in the spirit of the non-binding referendum that the selectmen implicitly presented, that gave no clearer indication of public sentiment, especially with so poor a turnout. Now, however, the board apparently feels obliged to treat it as a mandate, just to keep from looking foolish.
Well, it's too late for that. This fiasco recalls the blundering North Conway commissioners who gulled a few dozen precinct voters into burying millions of dollars of sewer pipe without an approved discharge permit.
Notwithstanding frequent disagreements with individual selectmen, most of us instinctively trusted the overall board's judgment and intent, but it lost considerable collective credibility with this ham-handed process. That loss could be permanent, if they try to lock us into this boondoggle by expending a significant portion of the allotted funds this year.
They could still save face by developing the detailed plan they should have presented in the first place, and giving voters a more serious, complete, and transparent article to decide on in 2023. With more realistic construction and maintenance costs, taxpayers will likely balk at setting this precedent for a whole new level of municipal spending. Meanwhile, if North Conway merchants still wish to refuse the use of their bathrooms to tourists, simply direct those importunate visitors to the Chamber that lured them here.
William Marvel lives in Center Conway.
