Pullquote:
This alternating current of community discord seems predictable in any tourist town's inevitable trajectory from paradise to purgatory.
Judging by last Wednesday's paper, perhaps I'm not the only Sun columnist who is being lobbied hard to disparage the idea of paid parking in North Conway. In this newspaper and at the budget committee, all opposition so far has echoed the same sources of negative information that I've been fed, with none of the more promising evidence that I found on my first attempt at independent investigation. The suspicious similarity in the arguments cited by those critics strongly hints that they have been persuaded to carry water for the group of North Conway business owners who seem desperate to keep Conway voters from having a say in this potential revenue source.
An insidious effort to prejudice the budget committee against the proposal became evident at our December meeting. Before we even heard from the town officials who developed the plan, two members betrayed intense hostility to the idea, showing a determination to prove that it couldn't work without waiting to hear how it might work. Abdicating their responsibility for due deliberation, they seemed focused on satisfying the special interest that enlisted them. Such apparent dereliction of civic duty isn't unusual, unfortunately, especially for the committee's perennial rubber-stamp — who, after six years, has finally found an expenditure of public funds she doesn't enthusiastically embrace. Nor was I astonished that her sole experiment in thrift targeted the first potential new revenue seen during her tenure. Whether or not metered parking proves feasible, Conway residents deserved a more honest evaluation of this potential tax relief.
Many of the concerns of North Conway business owners are valid, even after town officials have tried to address them. They naturally fear that paid parking will slash traffic to their businesses — although it doesn't seem to have done that anywhere else. Metered parking is so common that Portsmouth retailers seemed surprised when I said, last month, that Conway didn't have any.
Do our village vendors have so little faith in their businesses? Is North Conway's main attraction that it's cheap? Like the Guardian of the Gates in that other Emerald City, have they tricked visitors into perceiving spectacular allure in a place that's really not that special?
Understandable though their anxiety is, the shopkeepers' argument is weakened by the condescending tone and surreptitious tactics of the parking plan's more determined adversaries, as revealed by correspondence with a solicited member of the budget committee. The attitude that those who profit from tourist traffic constitute God's gift to the community has never played well among those whose associations with tourists are limited to traffic congestion, overpopulation, overdevelopment and high taxes.
That smoldering antagonism reignited last year with the vague and unwarranted proposal to spend $400,000 in town funds on a nebulous vision for public bathrooms in North Conway. One merchant recently expressed reluctance to approve $242,000 for this year's parking proposal on the grounds it had not been "adequately researched," but never uttered a peep last year against raising $400,000 for village bathrooms without any research at all.
Those differing reactions more obviously arose from factional self-interest than from any concern about the prudent use of town funds. Last year's initiative seemed born of entitlement; this year's may reflect reciprocal resentment.
This alternating current of community discord seems predictable in any tourist town's inevitable trajectory from paradise to purgatory. Successful tourist promotion often squeezes out competing industries, and always attracts more people than a region can support, economically or ecologically. In our growth-obsessed society, the "solution" to the resulting financial strife and natural degradation is always still more people and more development.
It was cynically amusing, last Wednesday, to read that the Sun's latest never-ever opponent of paid parking blamed our selectmen for the obnoxious, Vegas-style development blighting Conway, and credited them with selling the town out. The selectmen have no control over development; what little protection we have in that regard comes through the planning board. Even without an energetically pro-growth planner, significant legal impediments limit the planning board's efforts to preserve the town's character in the face of intense development pressure. That pressure, meanwhile, emanates directly from the relentless promotion of an overzealous chamber of commerce. That's who sold us out.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.