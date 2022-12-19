Our poor rural mailman was just beginning to see some relief from the long deluge of political propaganda when the Christmas begging season began. On days when he might otherwise get a break from stopping at our mailbox, he still has to pull over and drop off appeals for money mailed at cheap bulk rates by nonprofits whose directors draw salaries far higher than anything I ever made.
Christmas is the season of guilt-giving. Sometimes the guilt emerges from within, as an indirect, unintended consequence of the act of giving. My parents so stinted themselves in the Fifties to put presents under the tree for me that the ephemeral pleasures of opening them fermented over the decades into regret-tinged recollections. Whenever the garden fork unearths one of my lost, long-forgotten toys — like the plastic powder horn from my Davy Crockett set, which turned up this summer — I wonder how much it cost, and how long my father or mother had to work to pay for it.
More often, the guilt is externally imposed, deliberately and directly, albeit with a subtle scent of benevolence. Television has been banned from my home for a quarter of a century, so I'm spared the sight of a compulsive overeater pleading with me to send money for underfed children, but even without that intrusive electronic device the bells are ringing for charitable donations wherever one goes.
As for going anywhere, I try to avoid it (and especially North Conway, with or without paid parking), so for me the ringing comes mostly from popping the mailbox open — which actually does emit a tinny, reverberating echo. December brings an endless flood of envelopes from corporations trying to put the bite on me. There's a certain cynicism to their timing, as they simultaneously seek to capitalize on the cheery good will of the season and send a mercenary reminder of the tax-deduction deadline.
I used to respond with a little cash now and then for causes that suited me, but I never made much money, so my donations always had to be modest. It quickly became apparent that, for most fundraising groups, even the smallest contribution only identified me as an easy mark. If I sent them a sawbuck, they would inundate me with requests for more, squandering everything I had given them in an effort to squeeze more out of me.
Now they usually exploit the status-envy angle. Don't you want your name listed as a gold-level donor in our newsletter? Or silver? Or at least bronze? Anything less just says "cheapskate," after all. Frankly, I'd rather not be listed at all.
Then there are the organizations that eventually betrayed the worthy missions they once embraced, like the American Civil Liberties Union — which decided to stop defending the constitutional rights of those whose politics their woke hierarchy didn't like. That's an easy one to refuse, now. I even considered responding to them as I did to Oliver North's legal defense fund, by mailing them some bricks with their postage-paid return envelope taped to the top. I need the bricks, however, to finish flooring my back shed. Actually, I could use the ones I sent Ollie.
Three years ago, the pile of mendicant mail included a request from the American Antiquarian Society, and I was contemplating a project for which their vast collection of rare 19th-century newspapers was crucial. With advance gratitude I sent a check that was generous by my standards, meanwhile scheduling my first trip, but before I arrived they closed their doors. Like most of politically blue but spinally yellow Massachusetts, they reacted to COVID-19 with "an (over) abundance of caution," and shut down completely for about a year and a half. I gave up on them, and on the project, wishing I'd sent the money to the New Hampshire Historical Society, which reopened a few weeks into the pandemic.
Conway's would-be benefactors might want to hold onto this year's guilt-a-thon mailings until their property tax bills arrive. When they finally see how much more the extraordinary generosity of last spring's town and school-district voters has cost them, they may finally come to appreciate the heating value of all that paper.
