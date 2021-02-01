I’m sure someone else composed President Biden’s inaugural address for him, but this time I don’t think he was trying to pass off another person’s writing as his own. Obviously he approved of the speech. It demonstrated that, as usual, his heart is in the right place, even if it left us doubting where his head is. He set himself the impossible task of unifying diametrically opposed factions, which he categorized as liars and truth-tellers, or racists and idealists, and then urged them all to “treat each other with dignity and respect.”
A friend asked me to say something “uplifting” about Amanda Gorman’s poem —which I was going to anyway, although Gorman herself did all the lifting-up necessary. It’s deliriously inspiring for an old man who laments the cultural decay of succeeding generations to hear that there is someone so young who can still make music out of everyday words. The rap ode she delivered seemed most remarkable for its appeals to gratitude and camaraderie, and for its avoidance of grievance and condemnation. She offered her own presence at the inauguration as a refutation of our reputedly endemic racism, and her characterization of the nation as “not broken but simply unfinished” congratulated a country that continues to aspire. She offered a more feasible program of reconciliation and renewal than Biden did.
Biden, in an oration sprinkled with phrases borrowed from an uneducated president who did write his own speeches, mentioned democracy nearly a dozen times without ever defining it. The word is evocative of subtly different meanings.
In the process of distinguishing the enlightened beliefs of the Founders from traditional, revealed religion, philosopher-historian Matthew Stewart outlined diverging interpretations of democracy. First there are pure democracies, ruled exclusively by majorities. Unimpeded by restrictions on the concentration of power, majoritarian democracy tends to tyrannize over the minority, and its divisive nature breeds polarization.
This is the democracy of the politician who calls the question as soon as the deciding vote has been won. It's the democracy that sustained Jim Crow. It’s also the democracy of Democrats who defend the Senate filibuster when they're in the minority, but move to abolish it once they achieve a majority — or seek to eliminate the Electoral College when they lose it, but not when they win.
Partly because the Founders created so many checks and balances to protect minorities, Stewart suggested that they favored a democracy in which both sides would instead engage in a dialogue aiming for what he called “truth.” In politics, that "truth" might be defined as the common good, or (in societies as complex as ours) as the greatest good for the greatest number. It approaches the Quaker concept of consensus rule, in which every individual holds veto power over decisions, and bears the profound responsibility of using that power judiciously. It echoes Gorman's plea to "seek harm to none and harmony for all." Instead of a fratricidal struggle, it requires the common endeavor she envisioned, in which "victory won't lie in the blade, but in the bridges we have made."
Such commendable ideals wither quickly when political office becomes a career instead of an obligation, and Joe Biden is the quintessential career politician. The question now is whether, having achieved his lifelong goal, he will eschew the politics that got him there and pursue the only attainable semblance of the unity he professed to seek. Will he use his slim House control and one-vote Senate majority to continue the contest of Titans that has rent this nation for two decades, or has he the energy and initiative to bring the extremists of both parties to heel?
He cannot reconcile the devoted idolaters of Donald Trump with those of the Squad, nor can he harmonize complaints of stolen elections and systemic racism. Neither can he successfully pit one of those factions against the other. His only hope is to give the microphone back to the voice of moderation so it can drown out the bellowing belligerents of Proud Boys and Progressive alike, and expose them for the cults they have become. The best advice he has heard yet came from the young lady in the yellow coat.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
