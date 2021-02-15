I “attended” the Feb. 8 “hearing” that the Conway School Board pretended to hold on its proposal for yet another supplementary bond for the new Kennett High School. Pardon the generous use of quotation marks, but that electronic charade stank of such perfunctory artificiality that it invited ridicule. Any citizen who lacked computer access, or enough experience with Zoom to actively participate in a “meeting,” was effectively shut out from this absurd substitute for a public hearing.
Those who did manage to tune in might be forgiven for thinking they were regarded as something of an annoyance. The “hearing” was, after all, a dinner-hour intrusion at the beginning of a long regular board meeting. It was advertised as the board’s attempt to “receive public input” into the proposed bond, but this board didn’t seem much interested in what the public thought. An ulterior purpose of public hearings is to inform the public, but the information came in such a jumble that this hearing may have produced more confusion than clarity.
Chairman Joe Lentini clearly wanted to get it over with, and betrayed impatience with questioners who could not understand the board’s eleventh-hour proposal for two different means of solving the shoddy-window fiasco at Kennett High — a preposterously expensive new school that we probably didn’t need in the first place. In his haste to be done with it, he seemed content to leave listeners uncertain whether they understood the fiscal logic behind the dueling schemes.
The rest of that cyberspace meeting was filled with approvals for retirements from the school army, policy discussions (in an indecipherable code), and reports from the principals. Those reports have always included healthy doses of good news for public relations, but they have lately become veritable orgies of self-congratulation. Each exhilarating presentation leaves heads bobbing in synchronized concurrence all around the table — or all over the screen, during pandemic paranoia.
I suffered through the rest of that meeting, mulling the confused results of the “hearing” and hoping for clarification during the public-comment period, whereupon I found that I had wasted my time. With an arrogance that was as evident in his posture as in his tone, Lentini declared that the public-comment period was for “comments, not questions.” Apparently only recognized reporters are allowed to ask questions now, probably to reduce the danger of embarrassment from probing inquiries, but it was also a clever means of dismissing those who remained baffled by the “hearing.” The ploy did bring a comment to mind, but I thought I’d better keep it to myself.
A state representative did manage to work a question into the comment period by stating her understanding of the bond and its alternative. That forced the chairman to offer a correction, but I thought she still went away uncertain. I did, so I also attended the Conway Budget Committee’s public hearing on Wednesday night.
The school board could take a few lessons in the spirit of open government from the budget committee, which met in person and entertained all questions. No electronic expertise was required for their version of democracy.
The budget committee’s hearing revealed that school board members are determined to saddle the voting public with deciding how to solve the window problem, which itself resulted from serial school-board blundering. They obviously consider it out of the question to sift their $40 million budget for money that could be reallocated. Even using some of their $1.25 million in assorted slush funds seems unpalatable.
It gives me no comfort with either of the school board’s proposed solutions that the budget committee approved both of them. In a reversal from historic tendencies, the budget committee is no longer guided by a cadre of cost-conscious nitpickers who insist on being convinced of the need for every expenditure.
Today’s committee instead operates with a core of reflexively liberal members who seem resistant even to persuasive evidence that money should not be spent in any particular case. Like those who tried to pack the budget committee in 2011 to allow the school board carte-blanche, they sit silently through every meeting, patiently waiting for the moment when they can approve everything administrators want.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.