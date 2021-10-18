I hope whoever keeps the weekly tally of Tele-Talk responses doesn’t volunteer as a ballot counter in close elections. The Sept. 28 summary on the question of whether readers would support a cooperative high school alleged that 10 people replied, half of whom said they would favor one, but a quick scan of the answers showed otherwise. Eleven responses appeared, and only four could be interpreted as overtly affirmative. Correcting those mistakes reduced the proportion of positive responses from 50 percent to 36, at least according to the math I learned in the old, overcrowded Kennett High.
Of course, the real news was how few people responded to the question at all. Seventeen months ago, 1,402 Conway voters weighed in on whether to create a cooperative school district planning committee, and 985 of them wanted to. Those 985 probably represented a pandemic-pruned version of the customary 1,100-member school lobby, consisting of staff and parents who will approve anything the school board supports, regardless of price or prudence.
Many of the 985 must not have given it more thought than the Tele-Talk crowd, because a cooperative district would rob them of what little control they currently have over the high school, in return for nothing. Now that our school is nearly paid for (mainly by Conway), we would be giving it away to the sending towns, and reducing our degree of control to that of Albany or Eaton. Conway would, however, still shoulder all the uncompensated inconveniences of hosting such an institution — such as providing emergency services, sacrificing all that once-taxable property, and enduring traffic congestion twice a day as swarms of students and teachers hurtle back and forth.
You can bet, too, that there will never be another peep from the three towns in SAU 13 or from Jackson and Bartlett about building their own high schools, although at least two of those towns had their own in the past. In the likely scenario, the sending towns of today would dominate any new “cooperative” school board as equal members. If enrollment soared again, they would just let the suckers in Conway bear the burden of more buildings, more traffic, and more trouble. The sending towns would hold seven-eighths of the decision-making authority over the school that monopolizes the geographic heart of Conway. Conway’s board members would hold one-eighth of voting power, while Conway voters would have no direct control at all.
It would be a permanent arrangement, too. The present AREA agreement has an expiration date, with annual renewal options for all parties thereafter. To dissolve a cooperative district, all member districts must agree. No matter how unhappy the receiving town becomes, it has no way out. It amounts to marriage without the possibility of divorce, or even separation.
I’m therefore not surprised that most of those who answered the Tele-Talk question seemed to be from sending towns. It’s the 70-percent support among Conway voters for creating a cooperative study committee that I find baffling. As I mentioned, though, that was probably the “schoolie” bloc, much of which shows less loyalty to the town than to the empire that employs them — or teaches their children to meditate and fly airplanes, instead of read and write.
Small-and-personal has long been recognized as the most effective and desirable trend in education. Parents and teachers always make that argument to avoid school consolidation; it helps explain our three sprawling elementary schools, with some 100 staff members for about 600 kids. Yet planning for high schools always leans to the monolithic.
Had Conway gone it alone, far more modest renovations to the original Kennett High School would have served its remaining enrollment, which was already shrinking. Endless complaints from sending towns indicate they could have found happier solutions elsewhere, contractually or with a high school of their own. Nor is it too late. Instead of bamboozling Conway into inescapable scholastic servitude, the sending towns could now form their own independent alliances. As for the crumbling “new” Kennett High School, Conway could sell it for the prison it more closely resembles — ugly, depressing, and completely isolated from its community, for which a high school should be the centerpiece.
