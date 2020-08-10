In a 1993 essay on the Stalinist domination of Poland, Henry Szabala and Miroslaw Michalczak made some observations that ring with chilling familiarity for anyone listening closely to America’s current political rhetoric. Their most salient points seemed obvious to me, but I’ve read the George Orwell canon. Soviet censors had “protected” their Polish audience from Orwell’s satires on ideological takeovers like Stalin’s.
In the West, Orwell’s searing sarcasm helped discourage the ever-present menace of totalitarian impulses for half a century. Backhanded evidence of his effectiveness emerges from today’s dictatorship of the woke — most of whom belong to the first American generation since the 1950s whose public education left them ignorant of Orwell’s cautionary parodies.
“Whenever a group of people arrogates to itself the right to institute its own set of rules governing life,” warned the Polish co-authors, “we are dealing with the totalitarian spirit.” Had I read their piece in 1993, I might have pictured the Moral Majority as the best example of such arrogant pretensions to superior virtue. I’m an ardent advocate of both the freedom to practice any religion and the right to reject all religions, and Bible-thumping scolds raise my hackles. What may seem self-evident to them strikes me as nothing but myth and manipulation.
Alternating strategically between self-righteousness and self-denigration, today’s wokerati make fundamentalist Christians look like pikers. Simply acquiescing to their strident demands for dominance is insufficient, as they make clear with an intimidating mantra that “silence is violence.” Objecting to similar steamrolling by gay marriage proponents, another pundit has remarked that you can’t just quietly accept that gay marriage is now legal; you also have to bake that wedding cake.
Szabala and Michalczak described enforcers of Stalin’s dogma “elevating capitulation to the rank of a moral virtue.” Similar pressure prompts obligatory but often unconvincing “statements” on the cause du jour from celebrities and corporate or municipal headquarters. Mob demands for demonstrations of obeisance drove Nancy Pelosi and her retinue of pandering politicians to don sacramental scarves and take a knee in the U.S. Capitol — although some surreptitiously checked their cell phones during the ritual.
For the generation conditioned to despise our political freedoms, the right to disagree ends when the first neurotic feels offended, and the limits of debate narrow as those ideologues chip away at permissible speech. Last month, we learned that doubters of the doctrine of transsexuality are now guilty of “transphobia” — for which they should be deprived of any public voice. Public and professional opinion only recently deemed transsexuality an unfortunate disorder, and so abrupt an ideological inversion portends that heterosexuality will soon be considered the aberration. At least that might finally shrink school enrollment enough to lay off a teacher or two.
Subjective appeals for censorship come now from people employed in journalism. That doesn’t surprise me, sad though it is. Journalism appears to be the primary engine driving the woke revolution.
An apparently homemade and hastily proofread press release that ran in this paper last week seemed to illustrate that disturbing trend. It announced that a young lady majoring in journalism and political science at an undisclosed university had been “hired” as an intern by a political action committee called Left of Center. The release said nothing of the group’s party affiliation, but according to its website Left of Center is “a woman-run super PAC working in neglected areas rich with untapped Democratic votes.” Judging by the ploys Democrats have been pursuing to expand their voter reach, those neglected areas would probably consist mostly of state prisons and ICE detention facilities, which could be pretty rough duty.
Interns are usually novices who work for nothing to gain experience in their fields, and references to the internship as a “co-op” hint that the position relates to her major, probably in a cooperative education program. I do hope that volunteering for a rabidly Democratic PAC is not the latest curricular requirement for a degree in journalism from American institutions of higher indoctrination, but once again I wouldn’t be surprised. After all, a properly proselytized Fourth Estate is essential for attaining the earthly paradise of one ruling party and one conforming creed, where all disagreement and conflict disappear.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
