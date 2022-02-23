In response to your article on the issue of the $10,000 warrant article for the Conway Area Humane Society, I want to offer some information to clear up some of the assumptions made in the article.
The total budget for CAHS this year is $629,000. The $10,000 warrant article represents 1.5 percent of that budget. If we add in the other municipalities we serve, we receive 3 percent of our funding through town contracts and warrant articles. The other 97 percent is raised by fundraising and adoption fees. CAHS has been receiving this amount since 2019 and has not asked for any increases in that time.
We service Berlin, Milan, Gorham, Jackson, Bartlett, Albany, Madison, Eaton, Chatham, Kersarge, Silver Lake, Shelburne, Chocorua, Freedom, Glen, Tamworth and Conway. We did service 107 animals directly from the town of Conway in 2021. The article incorrectly states that all the other animals come from out of state.
The article mentioned that we take in animals that are strays, which is correct, but that is not the only reason animals end up at the shelter. We take in animals that are surrendered to us for many reasons, such as the owner is in a housing crisis, or the owner has developed medical issues and can no longer take care of the animal, and sometimes because the owner has passed away and there is no one to care for the animal.
We also take in animals that have been seized by authorities because there is neglect and abuse to the animal. When animals are seized it can be costly because the animals need a lot of medical care, and we are not able to adopt these animals out until a court case has been settled, which can sometimes take a long time. We take in animals sometimes on a temporary basis for owners that have a temporary housing crisis due to domestic violence situations.
The major thing to keep in mind considering the 107 animals that came from Conway in 2021, they spent a total of 5,919 days at the shelter. At just $10 a day that would be $59,190 a year, and more accurately at an average of $25 a day, $147,975. I think that these numbers reflect that the town of Conway is being very well served by CAHS.
The article doesn’t mention that we provide adoption opportunities for Conway residents. One hundred and thirteen animals were adopted by residents of Conway in 2021. During the pandemic we could not receive enough animals to meet the demand of applications that we received.
I offered the example during a budget meeting that we could spend $10,000 to save one animal as an example of the costs associated with this work. I did not expect someone to call that “irresponsible” but I want to address that comment by saying we are a no-kill shelter, and we would not euthanize an animal based on a financial decision. This animal was brought to us because an owner had passed away, and the dog had suffered years of neglect. This was an unusual case, and a lot of fundraising has happened to support this animal, Sam, who I am happy to announce has since been adopted.
The budget committee passed this warrant article 11-2, so I want to thank the committee for overwhelmingly understanding and supporting the mission of CAHS. The staff and volunteers at CAHS are here to promote animal welfare and have been doing so for the past 19 years.
Tim Westwig is the executive director of the Conway Area Humane Society.
