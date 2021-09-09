While standing in the shallows of the Ellis River today tossing balls for the dogs, a perfect bright red maple leaf floated lazily past, easily catching my eye. Not the first red leaf of the season but a surprise nonetheless as the sun was still warm and the river was, too; in this moment fall still seems quite far away.
But, as always, September arrives with its expected surprises, some small and some momentous.
Expected because they happen every year, and yet still surprises because in the waning days of the longed-for summer, we’re never quite ready for them. Like the first chilly evening in August or that different slant of light that comes at the end of a still longish summer afternoon. These are the surprises that come when we least expect them and which remind us of the seasons of our lives. School begins, summer activities fall by the wayside, and without really knowing it we shift our attention and get all too busy again.
Out in the garden, red tomatoes at last poke out through the lush greenery that has nourished them since June. Each year, the miracle of growing food or flowers settles us for a while in the pace of a simpler time.
Vegetables arrive thanks to sunshine and rain, both of which have little concern for our expectations. It’s the same with pumpkins, small squash-like things that lie quietly until one day they magically appear.
As if overnight, nature slipped in with orange paint and a sense of whimsy and all just in time for fair season and the celebrations and decorating that come with fall. Finding the first one is a September surprise to a small child but no less magical to the octogenarian who has never tired of their happy arrival, year after year.
Some years, of course, the harvest is better than others but then so too are the cycles of our lives. Bumps are always followed by a smoothness and if we are lucky we remember and cherish them all.
The opening of school, then, is a welcome surprise this year more than ever after almost two years of fear, uncertainty and loss of routine. The once tearful farewell to summer has been replaced, somewhat, with bright and clean classrooms, a joyful welcome to old and new friends and some sense of normalcy once again. Teachers, too, welcome the sea of summer-fresh faces and as Labor Day slips past, the surprise that is September settles into full view.
There are still warm days to come and classes to be held outdoors under bright colored trees, all sweet lingering moments before the seasons change and the sweaters appear.
In a few days, the hummingbirds will suddenly vanish and their cheerful morning chatter will make way for the next wave of birds that wait impatiently for us to put out our feeders.
Here on our stoop, looking west to the mountains we watch as the sun sets further and further to the south each day, a shift that is imperceptible in July but dramatic come September. The brief kaleidoscope of autumn, then, is all that stands between us and winter.
How lovely to be surprised by the sights and sounds of the season once again this year.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
