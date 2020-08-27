In response to questions regarding the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee’s refusal to accept money for charter schools from the federal government, there seems to be many opinions, mostly along the lines of partisan politics, and I understand that perspective.
However, the underlying cause is money or lack thereof. As most know, our current property taxes, for the most part, fund local education costs. It is a regressive tax and hurts the neediest, not to mention it is very costly. And unfortunately, it significantly impacts the quality of local education throughout the state. The unfortunate truth is that your local town’s ability to fund schools impacts the quality of a child’s educational opportunity.
During the 2019 legislative session, the Education Committee of the New Hampshire House, on which I sit, moved forward a bill to create a commission to study and provide recommendations for a better model of funding public school education. The committee approved this bill after hours of testimony, and it passed the House and Senate and was signed by the governor.
That commission has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to hear testimony and bring recommendations forward.
There is currently only one charter school in the state authorized by a local school board, whereas the state would authorize the other 28 schools. Currently, the state adds an additional $3,411 to each child in charter schools over and above the normal allocation to a public school.
Based on projections with conservative growth, the state would incur an additional cost of $8876,860 in Year 1 of the grant. An analysis finds that doubling charter schools in N.H. (the DOE and the governor’s goal) could cost the state $57 million-$104 million over 10 years. These monies would not be available for local public schools. Also recognize that students with Individual Education Plans who need specialized services may still attend (most) charter schools, but it is the local school districts’ responsibility to fund and provide those services to charter school students.
It seems imprudent to assume that type of debt at this time while the Education Funding Commission is doing its research and especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond the dollars, I have apprehension regarding the quality of instruction in many of the current charter schools. Currently, state law requires charter schools to have only 25 percent of their teachers be licensed by the state. A bill passed in the Education Committee (eventually vetoed by the governor) would have moved that number to a modest 50 percent. Doesn’t that veto seem odd?
I do recognize that some charter schools do great work and provide a highly qualified education. I also understand the rationale of those identifying specific teaching style — i.e.,, Montessori, Waldorf or thematic based instruction: arts, theater, music, mathematics, science or our own Northeast Woodland, outdoor education.
A wide-ranging, robust education, however, often can get lost in these limited selections versus a public school.
Each parent has the right to select a school that they believe best fits their child’s needs and that they can afford. Religious, private, charter or public schools all are part of that equation. And without a doubt, many public schools as now constructed and administered do not meet the needs of every student.
Regarding Northeast Woodland Charter School, I do think it has the possibility to be successful, especially considering the opportunities and venues of instruction in our local area.
However, COVID-19 has altered the way instruction is provided regardless of the brick-and-mortar location or philosophy of the school.
I had wished (and still hope) that a positive result may be for public school districts to review their curricula and requirementsm and begin upgrading the quality and diversity of programs for public schools and public-school students. There is no reason why vocational, thematic, scientific, critical thinking, etc., can’t be provided to all students in public schools. It is time to look at the old model and move into the 21st century.
Steve Woodcock of Conway is finishing up his first term in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He serves on the House Education Committee and is a longtime educator, including having been the assistant principal at Kennett High School and was the school’s first Eagle Academy director.
Log In
