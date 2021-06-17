The NH Electric Cooperative (NHEC) has a new board chairman, Jeffrey Morrill of Holderness.
But Co-op members decided to stick with other incumbents in the annual board election, results of which were officially announced Wednesday.
According to Seth Wheeler, the NHEC spokesman, a total of six candidates were running for election to four open seats on the Co-op’s 11-member board of directors.
The full results of the 2021 Board of Directors election were: Morrill, 5,548; Brenda Boisvert, 4,582; Daniel Senie, 4,419; Edward French, 3,833; John Goodrich, 3,791 ; and Carla Muskat, 3,710.
Elected were Morrill of Holderness, Boisvert of Campton, Senie of Charlestown and French of Raymond. All are incumbent board members and will serve three-year terms.
My group, NH Broadband Advocates, had campaigned for two newcomers, one of whom lost by only 42 votes out of 7,031 ballots cast.
This may seem like inside baseball — and it is. But the outcome of this ballgame will affect the lives of tens of thousands of people who get their power from NHEC and hope to get fast, reliable, affordable internet service in the foreseeable future. (Thousands eagerly signed up when the Co-op asked months ago if they’d be interested.)
Morrill is an entrepreneurial-minded businessman who’s gung-ho for the new non-profit broadband venture set up by NHEC last year. He honcho’d the warp-speed buildout of fiber-optic broadband networks last year in Lempster, Colebrook, Stewartstown and Clarksville.
Recently, Morrill has been put in charge of lobbying and fundraising to get the ambitious project off the ground.
Because of Morrill’s staunch support for broadband, our group campaigned for his re-election over other board incumbents. That apparently helped get him 1,000 more votes than the next-highest candidate.
Other candidates were more tightly clustered. It was a competitive race, reflecting the interest in broadband among NHEC members. (Even so, the turnout was nearly 900 lower than a year ago, when a broadband proposition was on the ballot, and 3,100 ballots lower than last fall, when a whopping 88 percent of members favored bylaws changes needed to set up the broadband venture.)
To give you an idea of how big the broadband stakes are, the NHEC board has already committed $90 million to bring broadband to homes and businesses in its 118-town service area who lack it, a network that could ultimately expand to non-NHEC members.
That would inject needed competition for for-profit internet service providers such as Consolidated Communications and Comcast. On top of that, Gov. Chris Sununu recently decided to set aside $120 million for broadband out of the approximately $500 million New Hampshire is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic rehabilitation fund.
NH Broadband, the new non-profit, will have to be aggressive — in public as well as behind the scenes — to capture a rightful share of new federal subsidies against the big boys with far more experience in the field.
It’s vital that the Co-op not squander its many advantages: a strong financial position, freedom from showing investors a profit, the ability to undercut competitors on price, control of utility poles along its 5,300 miles of electric lines, and – as the past year has shown — responsiveness to its member-owners.
So far in 2021, we’ve had growing concern that progress has stalled despite last year’s impressive launch.
At Wednesday's meeting, NHEC chief executive Steve Camarino said it would be late summer before the utility could even choose a partner to build the next networks. Continued member involvement will be necessary to sustain momentum. We have no doubt that member activism will be effective.
Good luck, Chairman Morrill!
Richard Knox is a resident of Sandwich and chair of NH Broadband Advocates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.