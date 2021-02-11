On Feb. 2, during the New Hampshire House of Representatives' Education Committee debate about allowing New Hampshire schools to hire nurses with associate degrees, Rep. Linda Tanner (D-Georges Mills) testified that she was “very distressed by the bill."
Tanner went on to explain the source of her distress, stating, “I don’t know about you, but when I’m in the hospital and a nurse walks in the room, I don’t want just some ‘Jeannie Smith off the sidewalk’ that’s maybe taken two years at a community college with basic education.”
So, when do we start the censure process, and how do we remove her from her committee assignments for her blatantly sexist statement?
What about doxing her (distributing personally identifiable information via the Internet) or starting social media petitions? How about holding public protests outside her home?
As a former nurse, and graduate of the New Hampshire Community College System, I say never.
That list of outrageous responses that we have seen so widely deployed over the past few years does absolutely nothing to address the issues at hand.
I believe that Tanner's ignorant, sexist and elitist remarks speak for themselves. However, instead of focusing on partisan brinksmanship, we would be better served by addressing the fallacies she has promulgated regarding the competence and necessity of associate degree nurses, as well as the quality of education available through the N.H. Community College System.
Sadly, Rep. Tanner is not alone in her beliefs, and this needs to change.
Community colleges are the lifeblood of nursing in rural New Hampshire. Without these programs, our critical access hospitals would not exist, our nursing homes would not be staffed, and the critical care you receive in emergency rooms would disappear.
Our intensive care units, medical-surgical floors and surgical suites are all staffed with associate degree nurses, as are our primary care offices, outpatient clinics and emergency care centers.
So, why not school nurses?
Rep. Tanner's callous statement about community colleges and "basic education" show a blind prejudice that has foolishly led millions of students across America to incur insurmountable ledgers of debt in pursuit of four-year degrees with zero earning potential.
It is this type of prejudice that has undermined the value of our trade workers and led to a shortage of plumbers, electricians, welders and mechanics across our nation.
Community colleges provide an educational steppingstone for millions of Americans to learn trades and improve their lives,. Nursing is one of those skill sets. Shame on Rep. Tanner for marginalizing the accomplishments of those students and the efforts of their professors.
Last, but not least, Rep. Tanner's statement about "Jeannie Smith off the sidewalk" shows a deeply rooted sexist belief in gender roles in nursing. News flash: Not all nurses are women.
It is long past time to abandon the lie that the only good degree is an expensive one. It is time to fight against educational prejudice, take a long, hard look at the American education system, and give our community colleges the support and recognition they deserve.
Ray S. Gilmore of Intervale graduated with the White Mountain Community College Nursing Class of 2010.
