Someone asked me, “Q, in your view, what is the most important newspaper out there?” I explained that while my daily news gathering routine includes a range of sources, if forced to choose only one, I’d say it was The Conway Daily Sun. He laughed aloud. But I wasn’t kidding.
Recently, I got into a fun little kerfuffle with my editor Mark Guerringue, because he thought my propensity to call people “whackadoodles” and “hillbillies” was counter productive and ill-suited to the Sun’s top notch journalistic standards for columnists. I mischievously countered, saying that I can’t go to a restaurant or the grocery store without someone singing praises, and that the most common accolade was: “Q, you’re the only reason I read the Sun.” Predictably, Mark snapped back, saying that I am “arrogant.” Argh! The truth always hurts.
Jokes aside, there are serious reasons to value this news outlet. America’s local newspapers are vanishing faster than peak foliage in a mid-October nor’easter. According to a study conducted by Northwestern University, since 2005, around 2,500 daily and weekly newspapers have shuttered. Local news outlets are dying at a rate of two per week. Every time a column of mine appears, several more newspapers in America have vanished. In the last 15 years, the number of journalists has dropped from 75,000 to 31,000. This is very bad news.
First, I realize that it’s still summer and nobody wants to think about winter, but without the Sun, exactly what will you use to start your wood fire? You can’t use a milk carton or a cereal box because they’re coated in wax, and won’t light very easily. But when you angrily grasp that Dr. Q column, and crumple it up nice and good, well, that thing will fire up like birchbark soaked in diesel.
Second, if it wasn’t for the fine reporting at the Sun, we’d be clueless about the comings and goings in the Mount Washington Valley. While the Eaton knitting circle and the Village Store have always been steadily churning rumor mills, the Sun delivers something more than grapevine gossip, namely, solid information that might otherwise go unheard. Even though I live in Eaton, I hadn’t learned that our beloved NanEB — an absolutely towering and universally revered human being — had passed away, until I saw it in the Sun.
Third, in today’s day and age, too many people get their news from online “echo-chambers.” Most gravitate toward unreliable sources that reaffirm their preexisting beliefs. They surround themselves with likeminded voices and feast on shallow “meme” media in blockhead bubbles like Facebook. In short, they never get challenged, nor exposed to viewpoints that are different. The Sun is one of the few places where vastly different perspectives are routinely aired, and that is a good thing.
Fourth, today’s problem is not that we have too little information, its that we have too much bad information. The proliferation of misinformation and harebrained conspiracy theories is astounding, and also terrifying. This is a very serious civic crisis. Think of the Sun as a kind of filter that sifts through all of the phony baloney and delivers reliable information that is much closer to the truth.
Fifth, I live at the end of a dirt road, and if someone rolls up to the farm, they’re either lost or coming for us. We’re hermits, ever suspicious of the outside world. But the Sun builds community by keeping us connected. Think of all the awesome human interest stories that are routinely published, from sporting events to cultural curiosities. The Sun helps us sustain a kind of collective fabric, the thing that binds us together as a community.
Lastly (and listen up!), a healthy democracy functions best when people are informed and engaged. Ignorant voters nearly always make bad decisions, or lose interest and tune out. The Sun does an excellent job giving the readership an overview of the various candidates running for office. A clueless citizenry has forever been fertile ground for tyrants. Democracy thrives when the light of truth shines brightly over the darkness that would dominate in its absence.
Regardless of your political leanings and how you feel about the Sun’s journalism or me, know this: if our local newspaper dies, we lose our pulse. Remember that the things closest to home usually impact us the most. You might loath my writing, but you’ve got to admit: “Q may be an arrogant bastard, but sometimes he’s right.” Let’s keep ruffling ‘em feathers!
