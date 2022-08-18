Someone asked me, “Q, in your view, what is the most important newspaper out there?” I explained that while my daily news gathering routine includes a range of sources, if forced to choose only one, I’d say it was The Conway Daily Sun. He laughed aloud. But I wasn’t kidding.

Recently, I got into a fun little kerfuffle with my editor Mark Guerringue, because he thought my propensity to call people “whackadoodles” and “hillbillies” was counter productive and ill-suited to the Sun’s top notch journalistic standards for columnists. I mischievously countered, saying that I can’t go to a restaurant or the grocery store without someone singing praises, and that the most common accolade was: “Q, you’re the only reason I read the Sun.” Predictably, Mark snapped back, saying that I am “arrogant.” Argh! The truth always hurts.

