Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?
“My Royal Rump, you are the fairest in the Land.”
Behold, a message of hope and glad tidings from me, the most loathed and loved royal rump in the land: Q’s ass.
No-one cares what Q has to say. I am the great unsung hero, while Q has always been a zero (with an awkward diagonal dash through the lower right corner). This unworthy vessel for my greatness has been riding my illustrious coattails his entire life, a free-ride that ends today.
Elvis’s gyrating pelvis has nothing on me. I am the big shake and tectonic quake. When I pass gas, typhoons form in the Pacific. With one full lunar beam, oceans shift and the fates of nations are at once decided.
Q has no identity apart from me. Just ask anyone on the street, “do you know Q?” “I think I do,” they’ll say, “he’s the guy who mooned Trump.” There is nothing Q can ever say or or do to outshine me.
Legions of MAGA followers have piled on and criticized Q for mooning the former President of the United States. With a blinding light that makes Excalibur seem dull, I revealed myself to his son Donald Trump Jr., bearing the same name as his father. Because the President spent more time on Twitter than actually governing, we know the message was delivered to him via his son’s Twitter feed, exactly as I had planned. Q does not deserve any credit for saving the Republic. Nay, History shall record that it was I, and not Q, that performed this messianic deed.
In fact, Q is mostly a bumbling fool who spends his days clumsily slipping on banana peels and stepping on lawn rakes only to be smacked violently in the face by the wooden handle. He’s a pitiful wretch, best understood as an unattractive mole on my otherwise perfect surface.
As a blind squirrel now and again finds a nut, so too Q once found true love. But the apple of his eye was always in it for the forbidden fruit (that’s me), and not Q himself. She rightly dumped the worthless dirtbag, but secretly longs to see me again.
Now I know what you’re thinking: “by golly, that poor Q, I feel bad for him.” Before you waste an ounce of emotional energy pitying him, consider me. Like the cursed Sisyphus forced to spend an eternity pushing a stone up the hill, I must spend my days attached to Q. Can you imagine being welded to this chucklehead? I, a great ass with a loathsome donkey for a siamese twin!
In certain quarters, men of lesser letters have taken exception to Q’s odious public name-calling. But we all know that the clown with the least substance will always turn to personal attacks in order to compensate for his weakness. And so it is with Q, a goober who was once hoofed in the groin after standing behind a cranky mule and taunting it with funny faces.
The only person whose judgment is more questionable than Q’s, is the Sun’s Chief Editor, Mark Guerringue’s, because evidently he thinks that Q’s rants somehow contribute to a deeper understanding of politics and local human affairs. The decline of civilization has never been measured in the sudden collapse of empires, but in one thousand small degradations such as this.
And it shall forever remain both a tragedy and travesty that voices such as mine will only be heard on April 1st. As a result, the masses shall be stuck in the cave of ignorance, a desperate place that Plato so aptly described—forever denied the enlightenment that can only be furnished by a brilliant full moon. Only Captain Marvel can save humanity now, elevating student test scores to 100 by reducing teacher salaries to zero.
The day shall come when Q will shed this mortal coil, and I’ll relocate from his blue jeans and step on to the pages of history. We know that had Cleopatra’s nose been smaller, Caesar and Antony would’ve never succumbed to her aura, and the entire course of history would’ve changed. In a like manner, great minds will someday spill ink debating how my blinding light altered the march of civilization. And etched on Q’s grave stone the words, “A Lousy Philosopher and His Noble Ass.”
Wishing all a very joyous and propitious April Fool’s Day.
