Peace and quiet, elation and gratitude, calm and rejuvenation are the words that come to my mind when I think of Conway and the White Mountains. Words that are powerful. Words that are meaningful for someone who has been beaten up and burned out by this protracted pandemic.
As an interventional cardiologist who practices in Massachusetts, this past year has not been easy. We have fought a battle that feels like is turning into a never-ending war. A war that has left us emotionally drained and exhausted.
It was while going through this experience that our family decided we needed an escape. A sanctuary, a nook where we could tuck in with a good book, hike our worries away in the mountains, feel the crisp air biking down winding roads and could get away from our fears skiing down the slopes. That is when we started heading out to Conway, Bartlett and Carroll.
We fell in love with the area. It offered what our tired souls needed to get refreshed. We loved it there so much we started looking for our own place where we could go whenever we needed to escape and one that we could also share with others while we were not there.
We looked for months. The pandemic did not make it easy. We found out that properties all over the country were inflated to a price that was unimaginable before the pandemic.
We thought we should wait, so we waited, but there was no end in sight. We thought about building but we were told to forget about having something we could move into, for at least another year. There were no contractors that were available, or supplies.
We became part of bidding wars and finally found a place we thought made sense for us: a nice condo tucked away on a quiet street in Conway. We were so excited when we learned while on a cross-country ski trail near Bear Mountain that our offer was accepted. My 12-year-old son had a huge smile on his face that was priceless. My husband, who helped set up coronavirus research labs at Boston University, looked relieved.
We had found a home away from home, but it came at a higher price tag than what we initially planned to pay. We thought it would be all right, though, as long as we could rent out the property on and off on a short-term rental platform. After all, we had done that ourselves every time we had come to North Conway.
I cannot even remember the last time we stayed at a hotel. Who wants to be confined to a tiny room when you can rent a whole house or a condo and make your own meals? Every time we came, we skied or hiked, we supported the local businesses. We supported local restaurants like The Met, Delaney’s and the local olive oil shop.
Only now we are learning the town voted to ban STRs. I am at a loss while trying to grasp why this was done. I understand the arguments of some community members against STRs, but I still think there is middle ground. Conway is a tourist destination. It has been for hundreds of years, and while banning STRs may make sense for some big cities, it does not any much sense for a small town like Conway whose economy is largely dependent on tourism. STRs are the way of the future.
This is how the new generation travels. We do not even know how we would handle a ski season staying at a hotel and I am sure many others feel the same way.
I think the solution to the problem would be regulating STRs though proper licensing, regulating the number of guests, noise control software, ensuring licenses are granted to the people who can ensure on property presence themselves or that of an agent, but not banning it out right.
We are a family of doctors and scientists, not business tycoons. All we are asking this community is to give us a chance to own a place here and be able to afford it by allowing STR at our place on and off in a responsible way. I am sure the great town of Conway can work this out.
Nosheen Javed is a physician from North Easton, Mass., and a second-home owner in Conway.
