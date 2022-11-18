National Perspective — David Shribman — September 27, 2017
David Shribman

SAGUARO LAKE, ARIZ. — This is the country of the far horizon. Even with all the growth Arizona has experienced — this was the fastest-growing state in the last decade — the desert seems to reach on forever, the mesas and buttes turning red and blue and, reflecting the state’s new political profile, purple.

But right now, the state — and a nation that understands the impact Arizona has on modern American politics — is concentrating on nearer horizons: the Aug. 2 primary, the Nov. 8 general election and the 2024 presidential election.

