Cheers to the American people. When our power of the ballot box was challenged by election deniers, we have made it clear that the people’s voice and decisions would not be silenced or ignored.
By denying Donald Trump-endorsed candidates at the polls on Nov. 8, we have set the stage to make America stronger, better as we continue as a nation that remains great.
Partisan pundits are only interested in hawking for their party’s agenda. Both Democrats and Republicans have for too long tolerated mean-spirited, if not downright cruel, electioneering and policy making practices. Of late, extremists from the left and the right have dominated American political conversations.
Up until now moderates have been too frightened to lead the way. Working in a bipartisan manner has been a joke. It has not truly happened since the days of Sens. Warren Rudman and Bob Dole, and House Speaker Tip O’Neill.
Neither of the two major political parties should ignore this one resounding statement the united people of America have made: “Stop with extremism. Moderate your words, moderate your actions, and embrace the American art of political compromise.”
The local GOP committees failed to come to grips with the fact that Trump’s influence hangs like a dark cloud over all their electioneering strategies. Mount Washington Valley’s Republican Chairman Steve Steiner’s deep-throated support of Trump led to an exodus of many local moderates, including the astute Ray Gilmore of Bartlett.
Steiner’s comment at the time of his election as committee chair put local Republicans at a disadvantage of which they would not recover. With the “very happy” endorsement of outgoing representative and former MWV GOP Chairman Karen Umberger, Steiner is quoted as saying, “President Trump is probably the best president we’ve had in my lifetime. There has not been a president that’s gotten more done than President Trump.” We now know how that turned out for the Republican Party in Conway as well as the re-election efforts of Umberger.
The Republican Party will continue to lose the organizational enthusiasm that makes all political efforts successful if they consider Donald Trump as a serious presidential candidate in 2024.
The Democrat Party will fail to provide any meaningful leadership to our nation’s future should it support the presidential candidacies of President Joe Biden, and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren or Vice President Kamala Harris.
Republicans of the Freedom Caucus, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrats of “The Squad,” including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will continue to serve their extreme parochial purposes but remain completely incapable of providing leadership or building consensus.
It is from their efforts that many political conflicts begin. It is from their strident refusal to work well with others that any quest for acceptable solutions ends.
As the makeup of the U.S. Congress as well as the N.H. House of Representatives hovers at 50/50, neither major political party can express satisfaction with the midterm results. Democrats celebrate the fact that they survived the never materialized Republican red wave as a faux pas endorsement from the voters.
A poll by Morning Consult/Politico taken after the midterm election indicates that 47 percent of Republican voters would support Trump if the vote was held today. Apparently, partisans are not listening to the voters who have roundly declared, “moderate yourselves.”
The American people want political leaders who can do the hard work required to bring good judgment, keen discernment and deep insight with a kind and gentle spirit.
This is the spirit of moderation. A moderate has a relaxed and confident manner but is not a political pushover. They often exude joy and a sense of humor as they lead opposing sides to agreement. The moderate is the peacemaker.
If the GOP is really looking for a national leader, who has found moderate ground consistently for the past six years, look no further than New Hampshire’s popular and people-supported Gov. Chris Sununu.
As the Trump-embracing extremists fell to the right of him, Sununu, the moderate, received solid support from both parties and, most importantly, from independent voters as well. I hope he runs for president in 2024. He is just the sort of president America needs.
Former GOP state senator Mark Hounsell of Conway is once again an unaffiliated voter hoping to join the imaginary Acumen Party.
