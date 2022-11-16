Cheers to the American people. When our power of the ballot box was challenged by election deniers, we have made it clear that the people’s voice and decisions would not be silenced or ignored.

By denying Donald Trump-endorsed candidates at the polls on Nov. 8, we have set the stage to make America stronger, better as we continue as a nation that remains great.

