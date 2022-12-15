I am seldom at a loss for words. As a contemplative man I engage in critical thinking methods such as risk-benefit analysis, social justice, moral imperatives, political consequences, logic, and good old common sense before stating a position or an opinion on public matters. In short, I do a great deal of thinking before I speak.

Once I embrace a position on a matter, I will seek to influence the decisions relative to that matter. I know that the argument in defense of my position needs to be superior to the argument in opposition. For me the outcome is not about being on the prevailing side, rather it is about me being personally satisfied that I performed my duty as a participant in our democracy. I enjoy a good debate. I respect opposing views as I acknowledge, and sometimes even celebrate, those who argue successfully against me. I enjoy participating in the dialectic method as it helps keep a society such as ours civil. Perhaps aggravating, but nonetheless, civil.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.