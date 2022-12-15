I am seldom at a loss for words. As a contemplative man I engage in critical thinking methods such as risk-benefit analysis, social justice, moral imperatives, political consequences, logic, and good old common sense before stating a position or an opinion on public matters. In short, I do a great deal of thinking before I speak.
Once I embrace a position on a matter, I will seek to influence the decisions relative to that matter. I know that the argument in defense of my position needs to be superior to the argument in opposition. For me the outcome is not about being on the prevailing side, rather it is about me being personally satisfied that I performed my duty as a participant in our democracy. I enjoy a good debate. I respect opposing views as I acknowledge, and sometimes even celebrate, those who argue successfully against me. I enjoy participating in the dialectic method as it helps keep a society such as ours civil. Perhaps aggravating, but nonetheless, civil.
I mention that because recently while discussing the paid parking plan for North Conway Village with a prominent, respected, and established local village businessman I found myself at a loss for words. I wholeheartedly support the parking plan while this businessman does not.
We spoke with each other politely for a fair amount of time. Our discussions were pointed but remained civil. He successfully got me to acknowledge that he was more qualified than I to determine what was in the best interest of the business community.
As our discussion turned to the issue of the tax relief the plan brings to property taxpayers, he made a bold statement that left me with no ready response. I was at a loss for words when he said, “People do not care about increases in their taxes.”
As our discussion ended, I decided to consider his bold statement — is he right? People may gripe about their taxes, but do they really care? Consistent absenteeism from most voting taxpayers at our annual town and school district meetings certainly indicates their apathy regarding taxes.
In a recent editorial Sun publisher Mark Guerringue wrote, “(North Conway merchants) are the ones luring most of the tourists to (North Conway Village).” I personally contend that the idea that tourism business in North Conway will suffer is ridiculous.
The business community is counting on voters not voting. Their political strategy is based on that premise. Accordingly, they are assuming the faux pas role of being the victim of the parking plan. Their clever approach is meant to sway public opinion their way. Acknowledge and exploit the historic trend of voter apathy and convince the majority of those who do vote to save them from the big-bad selectmen. This same strategy worked for them last year when the apathetic did not vote on the business initiative to have public restrooms constructed in North Conway for out-of-the-blue figure of $400,000.
While there are too many of those who are apathetic on the matter of property taxes there are many individuals who do care about taxes and who do the painstaking work of reviewing and recommending the town and school budgets for the rest of us.
They are the members of Conway’s Municipal Budget Committee which this year is led by Chairman Peter Donohoe. The often-thankless job of a budgeteer is critical. They are about to embark on the painstaking but necessary task of scrutinizing the proposed local government budgets in excess of $50 million.
Although they may disagree on policies that drive the proposed budgets of the town and schools their job is not to challenge the policies but to determine if the spending levels are adequate and if the revenue projections are sufficient.
These dedicated citizens, speaking for the taxpayer, will see that the town budget with parking revenue will reduce the 2023 local tax rate by 6.5 percent. They will also see that without parking revenue it will increase by 2.9 percent. That 9.4 percent swing represents $650,000 in spending. We will see if enough people truly do not care about increases in their taxes. Recent history suggests that the majority of voters do not.
Mark Hounsell first served on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee in 1976. He lives in Conway.
