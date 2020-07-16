Our job at The Conway Daily Sun is to report local news; our mission is to give readers a community platform for their voices to be heard.
As corny it sounds, we believe it is the Sun’s obligation to uphold the ideals promulgated in the First Amendment. As such, we purposely give contributors, both columnists and letter writers, wide latitude to express themselves.
And we take some pride in saying that when the choice is between censoring or running a news story or submission to our opinion pages that goes close to crossing the line of protected speech, we will, with few exceptions, risk going over it.
OpEd columnists Tom McLaughlin and Bill Marvel have recently come under attack for their opinions on social issues, and in a column of his own, Sun entertainment/community editor Alec Kerr, whose duties include assembling the opinion pages of the paper, challenged the Sun’s decision to publish McLaughlin.
What prompted me to enter the fray is a recent letter penned by Greg Vander Veer of Glen, who came to the conclusion that publishing McLaughlin means I agree with him. Since we also print liberal columnists, that reasoning doesn’t hold up, but it does raise the legitimate question of why I support McLaughlin, when some (if not most) of the Sun’s own staff, to use one of the new social justice words, wants him “canceled.”
I am a monthly guest on McLaughlin’s Valley Vision political show where I represent the left. And I can say without exception that on virtually all major social issues, we are at opposite ends of the political spectrum.
I mention that because what follows is a defense of the Sun's decision to run McLaughlin’s columns. It is hardly an endorsement of his views.
For perspective, it is worth noting that nothing that either McLaughlin or Marvel writes comes close to the overt hate and racist speech that is found on social media or, more disturbingly, is condoned by our president. Unlike President Donald Trump, who retweeted a man yelling "white power," neither of the aforementioned Sun columnists has ever supported white power doctrine or racist organizations. In fact, on his Valley Vision show, McLaughlin even acknowledged that the phrase "white power" is a racist expression.
However, what really irked readers is McLaughlin’s assertion that systemic racism doesn’t exist — along with his noting, “I am tired of hearing about George Floyd.” That phrase may be inappropriate and disrespectful — you certainly wouldn’t tell that to a dinner guest. But isn't it an example of the uncomfortable language that the First Amendment was created to protect?
In addition, Kerr suggested in a newsroom discussion that the paper shouldn’t publish columns that misrepresent basic truths, which in his view, includes systemic racism.
Again, to add perspective, the Sun would never publish racist untruths from Holocaust deniers or groups claiming that Blacks or other ethnic groups are inferior to whites.
But is it racist to challenge the concept of systemic racism? McLaughlin agrees racism exists in this country. And should he not be allowed to opine that the definition of systemic racism today doesn’t hold up to its historical meaning when it described institutionalized systems like slavery, apartheid and Jim Crow laws?Finally, most opinion pages in newspapers are partisan, the liberal New York Times and conservative Wall Street Journal being two obvious examples.
But as the dominant local news media in the valley, it is the Sun’s responsibility to serve the entire community, from one end of the political spectrum to the other.
Letter-writer Vander Veer crystalized that approach nicely when he added, after complaining about McLaughlin, “In a way that’s what makes the editorial pages of the Daily Sun such an active hub of spirited, civic discussion.”
Couldn't have said it any better.
Mark Guerringue is the publisher of The Conway Daily Sun and The Berlin Sun.
