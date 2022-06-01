If you’re of a certain age, you either are retiring, thinking about retiring or have friends and colleagues who are. Baby boomers, who have long dominated American culture, are aging out. The Sun recognized this demographic shift not along ago in a story celebrating the career arcs of four accomplished locals: Donna Woodward, Joy Tarbell, Janice Crawford and Brenda Leavitt.
It is not a total coincidence they were all women — in our country, women outlive men by about five years.
In fact, two men approximately their age, who were instrumental to the early success of The Conway Daily Sun, recently passed away — press manager Frank Haddy (4/29/2022) and former managing editor Bart Bachman (5/28/2022).
Frank, a former union-trained pressman from Danbury, Conn., was working as a cook at a local restaurant when he started a new life in Conway in the 1980s. He printed the Sun’s first edition — Jan. 23, 1989 — stopping only for medical reasons that emerged last fall. For 32 years, except for vacations, he printed every paper the Sun published, some 130 million copies.
Frank demonstrated his dedication to his profession, and this paper, even before it started. The Sun, nearly unique as a free daily, was modeled after The Aspen Daily News, which hit the streets around noon, just about the time wealthy Aspenites rolled out of bed.
This paper had planned the same printing schedule up until mere days before the first edition. Delivery man Dave Dempsey of Madison pointed out the obvious: Conway is not Aspen, and people get up early here. So instead of a morning press run, the printing schedule was changed to late night, which meant a huge lifestyle change for Frank. He took it in stride and for years worked tirelessly till midnight, six days a week.
Bart was already an experienced journalist when he joined the Sun. He started his career in Florida, then upon moving to Conway worked as a reporter at The Reporter, a now-defunct weekly.
During his 25-year tenure at the Sun — stepping away for medical reasons in 2015 — Bart did it all. He reported on town hall, wrote features and filled a number of editing posts, including managing editor, a position he reluctantly accepted when the Sun’s co-founder, Adam Hirshan, moved to Laconia in 2007 to run a sister newspaper there.
As luck would have it, Bachman’s first day as ME was marked by one of the worst crimes in local history, the triple murder at the Army Barracks store in Conway. That day, only Bachman and a rookie reporter were on duty in the Sun newsroom. The rookie got there late, apologizing because she had to circumvent a police blockade. It didn’t occur to her to stop and find out what was going on.
Being a veteran reporter, Bart rushed down to the scene, covered it, came back and created a front page (for Frank to print).
Steady and solid, Bart was the consummate even-keeled professional. He was also unbelievably self-effacing and would go to great lengths to stay out of the limelight, which is why he was hesitant to take the editor’s job. It was a consistent theme, to the end. Per his instructions, there will be no memorial service to mark his death.
Whether the deceased truly are looking down from above is a matter of belief, but if it is true, seeing this tribute is probably making him a little uncomfortable. Bart, too bad — you deserve it.
Mark Guerringue is the publisher of The Conway Daily Sun
