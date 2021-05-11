Conway is on a fast track to being the real estate enigma in an unprecedented sellers' market. In one fell swoop, Conway may have resolved its housing crisis, and the execution was brilliant.
1. Pull the rug out from under second homeowners.
2. They list their houses for sale.
3. There's a glut of homes on the market and prices plummet. Bingo! Affordable housing!
This past Friday, the town notified property owners that short-term rentals must be owner-occupied. The letter said, "We would prefer to achieve voluntary compliance as opposed to an enforcement action." I'll bet you would! Because push is all but guaranteed to come to shove. And won't those renters be surprised when they arrive to find that they'll be bunking with the homeowners!
There's absolutely no reason the last word on STRs has to be all or nothing. Regulations can and should be amended as circumstances warrant. There needs to be a moratorium through the summer to figure out a less ... um ... asinine approach.
STRs are not STDs (though in Conway apparently attributed the same degree of condemnation) and do not have to be dealt a fatal blow for the health of the community. In actuality, the health of the community requires a careful examination rather than hasty implementation, and a degree of creative compromise. This problem has, after all, been exacerbated by many years of tacit approval by the town.
In regulatory preservation of character, history and beauty, the town of Conway has proven time after time after time to be profoundly myopic. Historic structures have been razed and replaced by concrete boxes. In 2012, when the Kearsarge Road construction project presented the opportunity for a much-anticipated bike lane, selectmen took a pass.
Recently Janice Crawford proposed selling engraved pavers for Conway village sidewalks to generate revenue and provide an attractive and interesting walking surface. The idea was quashed. (Janice, I believe we've established that aesthetics are hardly a concern.) Heaven forbid anyone other than a native have his or her name on a paver! We'll gladly take their tourist dollars, but keep their names off our sidewalks. One resident and on-again/off-again elected official who seems to weigh in vociferously and passionately on everything Conway, said, "Don't sell them to some rich guy from Swampscott who is only passing through."
As long as we're alienating everyone from Massachusetts, why not alienate our neighbors here in the valley? Oh, that's right. We are! At the end of the month we're going to impose a $20 parking fee at several recreational area parking lots.
Should you dare to venture south of the scenic overlook or north of the Kanc, don't leave home without your wallet. Conway's neighborliness knows no bounds as it extends a hand to all — to take your cash. Nothing says "Welcome, fellow community member," quite like "If you get out of your car it's gonna cost you."
Prior to venturing to town, add emptying your bladder to the checklist. The generous offer by Joe Berry to provide space for public restrooms in North Conway Village seems to be dead in the water as we approach the summer tourism season.
Conway is building its very own border wall. It's true that last summer there was a massive influx of people with extreme cabin fever, some of whom were careless with our resources, but the problems were not created by the people who were already here, i.e., valley residents. And yet we're starting the parking wars.
Why does Conway have so much trouble playing nice in the sandbox? The greater Mount Washington Valley is our community. We share a high school. We share a Chamber of Commerce. It's not the Conway Economic Council. It's not the Conway Housing Coalition. Certainly it's not "One Book, One Conway."
There is a bizarre xenophobia in Conway. I'll call it "townism." Conway, at its own peril, is breeding resentment and contributing to a culture of divisiveness and isolationism.
Change is a given, and change can be anticipated and with some imagination thoughtfully regulated so as to not negatively impact the town. This begins at the polls where the opportunity awaits to elect a select board with a degree of vision — people who can see beyond today's town coffer. Selectmen need to be stewards of both the town and the greater Mount Washington Valley community.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
