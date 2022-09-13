A TIME Health newsletter arrived in my inbox featuring an article provocatively titled, “People who live to 100 share these traits.” Readers are aware that my mother, despite absurd odds, in March celebrated her 93rd birthday. When last I wrote of her it was with somber acceptance that, as had been relayed by her hospice nurse in June, she was “actively dying,” and had but weeks or possibly days to live.
Of course I bought it. I’m hardly an expert in the dying process, and certainly a hospice nurse is. But she doesn’t know my mother, and clearly hadn’t experienced this degree of stubbornness. Per TIME, “A study of people in remote Italian villages who lived past 90 found that they tended to have certain psychological traits in common, including stubbornness and resilience.”
As has been the recurrent theme these three and a half years, Mom rebounded. But rebounding from one of the final stages? I’m of the mind this makes her unique in the degree of determination to continue, likely incentivized by her resolve to prove everyone else wrong. Perhaps the hospice nurse needs to spend a little time in the Salerno Province.
Fast forward to Aug. 5. I got a panic call — hardly the first — from two of my mother’s caregivers tag teaming me. Things had gone dramatically downhill, and quickly. I needed to come immediately. Yeah, right. I made my excuses, then called my brother who also had been fooled one too many times. When I spoke with my mother the next morning she was absolutely fine. I visited as planned, 10 days later.
This coming weekend, my husband is going with me. Every time I’m there, she asks when Scott is going to visit. My mother adores him. This was not always the case, as she was initially incensed that I was divorcing Husband No. 1. Divorce was not in her repertoire, and the idea of such a stain on her reputation was untenable. She’s always been all about appearances. And all about her. But then she met handsome Husband No. 2. Let’s just say she was charmed. Per TIME magazine, younger adults described their older relatives as “controlling, domineering and stubborn.” They forgot narcissistic.
My mother is competitive about truly bizarre things, such as age. Rather than mourning geriatric friends and relatives who pass, she takes a victory lap in her wheelchair. She continually wins the longevity competition. I’m anticipating she likely has a new goal — surpassing Queen Elizabeth’s 96-year earthly “reign.”
As TIME details, “There’s no single factor that contributes to longevity.” Apparently not. Of course, one component is believed to be diet. Despite strict instructions from her healthcare team, my mother, a heart patient, refuses to follow dietary guidelines. I’ve watched in utter disbelief as her once-nutritious diet has, since her aortic dissection, devolved to consist primarily of potato chips, BLT’s and hamburgers.
How is she still alive? It has to be the orange juice she imbibes in excess. The woman drinks literally a gallon a day. This is the only explanation I can conceive for how she neutralizes her salt-based diet. There’s little question in my mind Tropicana is a magic serum saving her from immediate expiration.
But the food of her imagination isn’t any of these. My mother’s greatest pleasure in life was feeding her family, and an inordinate amount of time was spent each day planning meals she would serve. These days, from her recliner where she spends the bulk of her days and nights, she dreams about meal prep. Specifically she prepares chicken and carrot cake, both in bulk.
One would think it should be easy enough to humor her delusions, but it becomes problematic. When last I visited she told me she’d baked three carrot cakes, one for me. “Why don’t you have a piece?”
“I had a piece while you were napping, Mom. It was delicious!” I thought this might be the end of it. I was wrong.
“I was worried it might not be moist enough.” I assured her it was perfectly moist, to which she said, “I always like to sample the cake. Would you bring me a small piece?”
She’s moved on to cooking chickens. Again, in quantity. Often she cooks four. “How many chickens should I cook for you and Scott this weekend?”
“Whatever you think, Mom.”
Scott and I will be driving down. You can be sure we’ll be picking up a rotisserie chicken along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.