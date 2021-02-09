Nancy West of InDepthNH.org has reoported, "Getting answers from Gov. Chris Sununu about vaccine doses given out of order to avoid spoilage or almost anything about the COVID-19 response beyond his press conferences and press releases has been difficult. Sununu’s spokesman Ben Vihstadt will only answer questions via email and it appears without Sununu’s or a top aide’s permission, no question of import gets answered or if it is, the responses are vague and incomplete."
Nancy, I've found this to be our governor's coquettish modus operandi that keeps gals like us coming back. I have a long history of attempting to communicate with him. Actually, my history goes back less than a year, but it's been a really long year. I've sent several emails pertaining to various COVID-19-related issues, and I've yet to receive a response. I believe our relationship, the governor's and mine, defies categorization, and stalking is such an unflattering term.
Was I ever surprised to read in today's Washington Post (yes, that WaPo) an article about the vital work the New Hampshire Legislature continues to engage in and prioritize. Those Zoom committee meetings are now being closely scrutinized, and John Hunt (R-Rindge) is busy identifying feline imposters in the Legislature. “Do we really want to have cats parading in front of the legislator’s computer? Let alone stopping and getting petted so that someone may assume the cat is sitting in for the legislator?”
Let me get this straight. We have the free state wingnuts of the House Republican caucus trying to impeach their own Republican governor and claiming the government is illegitimate. We have a drive-in House legislative session featured in national news outlets making the state a laughingstock well beyond its borders. And now we have ... Catgate. With this cast of characters, a legislating cat might be an improvement!
In my quest to determine the identity of the offending legislator, I discovered it was the valley's own Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), and so I went about trying to secure an interview. Obviously I know how difficult it can be to elicit a response from the state's political VIP's (Chris, you devil!), and so I readied myself for disappointment. But I received a call back, and Rep. Burroughs agreed to the interview.
Me: Thank you, Ms. Burroughs, for agreeing to this interview on such short notice.
AB: Please call me Anita.
Me: I didn't want to be presumptuous. (Hey, what time are we meeting Friday for our weekly dog walk?) But this interview pertains to cats. Would you have predicted Yoshi and Jack would be Zoom stars? And are they on TikTok?
AB: I've always believed them to be talented, but I'm their mother and hardly unbiased. Their dance moves are impressive, but I didn't realize they also might contribute valuable legislative input.
Me: What are their future plans? Do you think they'll be satisfied to remain internet stars, or do you think once the pandemic ebbs they might expand their work to stage and screen? Or are they leaning more toward careers as political pundits?
AB: They've had several closed-door sessions with their agent. I think the possibilities are limitless.
Me: I know a year ago they nearly destroyed your rugs, and were it not for Duraclean stepping in to save the day, the two might have seen an unnaturally early demise. Do you think all this was merely pent-up frustration at not having an outlet for their immeasurable talents? And do you think they've now moved beyond fouling the rugs?
AB: If they foul them in the future, as internet stars they're now financially secure and can afford to replace them.
Me: What are their thoughts pertaining to the two documented anti-Semites in the state's Legislature?
AB: Civil rights is top priority for Jack, who has been brainstorming on the matter with the American Jewish Committee. Yoshi, being Jewish, has taken it as a personal affront. He's been letting off steam with Jewish space lasers.
Me: As a conscientious journalist I'm compelled to ask — are you complicit with Yoshi and responsible for the California wildfires?
AB: Indeed I am. As my constituents can tell you, I am nothing if not a trailblazer!
Me: Thank you, Anita for your time, and please tell Yoshi and Jack, wherever fame takes them, to always remember their friends in the Mount Washington Valley.
Disclaimer: No politicians were harmed during the writing of this column. Nor, for that matter, were any actually interviewed.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.