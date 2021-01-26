It’s been another whirlwind week, and I’m going to synopsize what I see as the three biggest stories. We start out, as we so often do (but so wish we didn’t), with Donald Trump. “Whew! Doesn’t it feel like we can all exhale now after four years of holding our breath?” Tom Eastman’s sentiment from Saturday’s Sun bears repeating.
And yet, might exhaling be premature? After all, Trump promises to be the gift that just keeps on giving — but apparently not to Netflix star Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King. The Trump presidency had a stunning surprise ending. In his grand finale pardoning blitz, Trump granted pardons/commutations to 143 people, but Joe Exotic wasn’t among them. I did not see that coming! Four years of shock after shock after shock, but this topped them all.
Joe is serving a 22-year sentence for animal cruelty and plotting to kill his adversary, Carole Baskin. When Trump departed for his Floridian exile without having issued the anticipated pardon, the devastated convict tweeted, “I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump.” Joe, it was neither of these. It was your hair. Your mullet garnered nearly as much attention as Donald’s ’do, and you may have one-upped his reality show. He hates competition. Just ask that other Joe.
Exotic further said he was “stupid” to think Donald Trump Jr. “stood for Equal Justice.” Consider my bubble burst!
Joe Exotic has now turned his attentions toward the other Joe with whom he believes he will fare better. Good luck with that. He’s counting on Kamala Harris to “help clean up the corruption in the Department of Justice.” I’m sure his case is at or near the top of her list.
Meanwhile, what’s going to happen to the safari-themed giant limo Joe’s “Tiger Team” had waiting outside the prison gates last Wednesday morning? (Story Land, this has your name all over it! I imagine you could pick this up for quite a bargain.)
Moving on to Bernie’s mittens ... Bernie’s mittens are, as far as I’m concerned, of great national and regional significance as they — and he — hail from Vermont, which, geographically, is just an upside-down New Hampshire, and our neighbor to the left in more ways than one.
In investigating the mittens, i.e., where to get me a pair of those bad boys, I was most disappointed to learn that their maker, crafty Vermont primary school teacher Jen Ellis, is no longer selling her wares and is directing interested parties elsewhere. To add insult to injury, I’m subjected to the viral meme several times a day reminding me I will never own a pair.
This morning I received a picture from my 92-year-old mother’s caretaker, Francisco. It seems Bernie was in attendance at my mother’s intimate luncheon over the weekend. (Et tu, Francisco?) Since the inauguration and the Bernie meme, Ellis has had 15,000 mitten requests. (Jen, this might be when you quit your day job. Just a thought!)
Lastly, the Miami Heat will use coronavirus-sniffing dogs to screen fans attending games. Starting this week, a limited number of ticket holders will be admitted, provided they pass the sniff test. For those allergic to or afraid of dogs, rapid antigen tests will be available, but these have been criticized for generating false negatives. Hopefully the dogs prove more accurate. And while some might be afraid, I can guarantee that the cold nose of a dog is preferable to a swab scouring the depths of one’s nasal passages.
I sense an opportunity to make a significant contribution. My hounds could be posted at schools and public buildings around the valley to identify COVID-19 before it spreads. The jury’s out on whether hounds can be trained. They generally prefer to do the training. Still, with their superior sense of smell this seems like a natural fit. To think my coonhounds might have a role of actual import and a calling beyond chipmunk mitigation!
I’m searching for a coronavirus-sniffing training center. I’ve located one in a Czech mountain village, but traveling with this crew is at best a challenge. I’m considering calling Four Your Paws. Perhaps Brian Ahearn knows of something closer to home. Stay tuned!
In the meantime, listen to Dr. Fauci and mask up, practice social distancing and get sniffed by a hound regularly.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.