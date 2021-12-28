Nobody has ever adored Christmas more than I — as a child, as a young adult, and as a mother. When I had children, I poured boundless energy into creating and re-creating a spectacular Christmas filled with past traditions along with others I initiated. There was no time of year so magical, and I would renew the magic annually for and with my children. But magic doesn’t spring eternal. Divorce demands a reckoning with all holidays, and none more so than Christmas.
Even before all the hopes for some degree of renegotiated normalcy have been dashed — before the presents have been bought, the tree selected, the menu planned — cards begin arriving with pictures of picture-perfect intact families. The seemingly enchanted families captured in time and timelessness are often accompanied by missives of their many accomplishments and the innumerable joys family life has brought to them over the course of the year. As to the senders, I, too, was once among their ranks.
In my naiveté I’d honestly believed divorce meant not living together and not being involved romantically. I’d assumed that parenting together — and after 30 years a degree of friendship — would continue for a lifetime. I didn’t understand that it takes two people of the adult persuasion to make this happen. Christmas, though, was certainly the olive branch opportunity. Apparently my ex is no fan of olives, and so our Christmas, like the marriage, went up in flames.
This Christmas marked the 10th I’ve celebrated “broken.” Christmas now means decorating a house that may or may not see offspring crossing its threshold. It means not knowing whether all the cooking and baking will be shared with children or resigned to the freezer.
I’ve held onto Christmas tenaciously, believing all the while that the magic would ultimately be resurrected. However, the time has come to pass the Christmas baton, and to divorce myself from Christmas with its many hopes and expectations and gut-wrenching disappointment.
Every year my (current, and awesome) husband, divorced longer than I and no fan of Christmas, has insisted upon a tree because he knows how much Christmas has always meant to me. This year, the topic hadn’t been introduced, and I was actually relieved. Then, one Sunday as we were driving toward Brownfield, I heard myself say, “Should we get a tree?” Chamberlain Tree Farm was right down the road.
The tree was erected and for a time stood unadorned. I thought it might remain in its natural state. On Christmas Eve, I was weeding through the many years of accumulated Christmas ornaments and decorations and boxing them up to offer to kids and friends (and otherwise toss or donate), and I came across a box from another life and lifetime. It contained ornaments from a weekend-long art project I’d delved into with my very young children. We made all the ornaments hung on our tree that year.
As I took one last wistful look at these ornaments I’d earmarked for the trash bin, I had a flash of inspiration. How would I feel about these decorating my bare tree? I hung a handful, and then I brought a ladder up from the basement and hung them all. Construction paper, Elmer’s glue and glitter hold up remarkably well! The tree was beautiful!
My husband did not object to my nostalgia tree — as I knew he wouldn’t. Instead he smiled long and hard and shared with me memories of ornaments he’d made with his own children. Wonderful memories from that transitory moment when Christmas was indeed magical. These are the tree ornaments I’ll be keeping. Magic is fleeting, but memories are forever.
Postscript: The weather was bad on Christmas Day, causing a reported 100 plus or minus traffic accidents in New Hampshire. We were supposed to go to Portland, Maine, to spend the afternoon with my son. Only a year ago I’d have set out determinedly. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night ...” Postal workers ain’t got nothin’ on this mom! And yet, when my son texted and offered me a half-hearted out, I grabbed it and ran.
Perhaps it was in that moment I liberated myself from the day. I certainly hope so. We went over the next morning, unencumbered by expectations. A lovely time was had.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
