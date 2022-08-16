Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water the sharks are back in northern New England, and they're especially swarming in New Hampshire. Yes, as the political season heats up, New Hampshire is eyed lasciviously as politically consequential — a place where campaigns can be either propelled or jettisoned.

While Democrats are sweating how best to ensure Joe Biden's retirement, The Concord Monitor reports that this week finds both former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tom Cotton in New Hampshire. Pence will be at the Omni Mount Washington Resort "serving as the main attraction at a gathering of GOP leadership" from northern counties.

