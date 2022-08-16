Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water the sharks are back in northern New England, and they're especially swarming in New Hampshire. Yes, as the political season heats up, New Hampshire is eyed lasciviously as politically consequential — a place where campaigns can be either propelled or jettisoned.
While Democrats are sweating how best to ensure Joe Biden's retirement, The Concord Monitor reports that this week finds both former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tom Cotton in New Hampshire. Pence will be at the Omni Mount Washington Resort "serving as the main attraction at a gathering of GOP leadership" from northern counties.
The speculation is on Pence throwing his hat into the 2024 presidential race. To date he's been pretty tight-lipped, but not tight enough. He said, “We’ll do as our family has always done. We’ll reflect and pray and consider where we might next serve.” I don't know about you, but I threw up in my mouth when I read that.
The event is being heralded by our own Mount Washington Valley Republicans who sent an email blast inviting recipients to join them. Aren't these the folks who recently demanded absolute fealty to Donald Trump and who tolerated no dissent on the matter? To advocate supporting the former vice president (oh, by the way, the word "former" seems to have been inadvertently left out) would appear to conflict with the absolute fealty. Isn't Pence the man whose hanging was sanctioned by Trump? Although perhaps I'm taking Jan. 6 too seriously. Boys will be boys.
Pence seemingly isn't getting a lot of sleep these days, having declared "we must not rest" until abortion is outlawed nationwide. I'm not worried about New Hampshire, though. I'm sure the very lawmakers up in arms about any federal restrictions on those arms will defend women's rights with the same ardor.
Cotton brings with him his own version of playfulness as the Arkansan crosses the Mason Dixon line. He won't be traveling quite this far north, but I'm not worried. He'll be back. Cotton was featured a year ago at Hillsborough County's annual Machine Gun Shoot fundraiser, apparently an exhibit of testosterone overload in what the website calls "high powered lead therapy." How very....special.
While Cotton may not yet be a household name, he seems determined to become one, and his antics might solidify him as more than a rising — or shooting — star. He's made his name attacking the 1619 Project and advocating withholding federal funding to schools that introduce it in the classroom. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette slavery was a "necessary evil," and then denied saying it. My personal favorite I call "Ranger Danger." Cotton, a decorated combat army veteran, couldn't leave well enough alone and campaigned on his experience as an Army Ranger. Except that he wasn't one.
Meanwhile, if you think New Hampshire is cutthroat, check out Maine. Across the border, Melvin has been out "campaigning." Again. Melvin, as readers will recall, is a politically savvy — and determined — black and tan coonhound. Mel has been sniffing out the stench of the dawning political season. He's been making friends and fans by creating his personalized version of Whac-a-Mole, now known in parts of Brownfield as Whac-a-Mel. While not as violent, it is equally frustrating.
Instead of several moles and one player, Whac-a-Mel involves one Mel and several players, and the mallet is replaced by leashes. Here's how it's played. First Mel tunnels under his fence, and then "goes underground," engaging any number of players (the more, the merrier) as he pops up first in one yard and then another, disappearing each time he's approached with a leash. I drive through the neighborhood listening for signs of pandemonium, pulling into random driveways, often spotting Mel with his new playmates in pursuit.
I ended up in one driveway where Mel, upon spying me, disappeared into the tall grass. I became engrossed in conversation with these lovely neighbors who had been trying to coax Mel with treats. Canine commotion broke out next door, alerting us to Mel's whereabouts. Bob gave it one final valiant effort, but returned empty-leashed, and eventually we all understood the futility of further pursuit. Whac-a-Mel has one clear winner and it was none of us. Soon after we'd arrived at this conclusion, something caught our attention, and we looked over to see the victor emerging from the open front door of their house.
