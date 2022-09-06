"Come back with a warrant" is the charming message that greets callers at Carla Gericke's front door. Gericke, former president of the Free State Project and current candidate for state representative in Manchester is one of the colorful cast of characters featured in Brian MacQuarrie's Boston Globe article that ran over the weekend titled, "Free Staters seek to undo New Hampshire government from within." The article states, "Legislators on both sides of the aisle in Concord agree that Free Staters have come to wield outsize political influence."

Free Staters have certainly had a busy year. Following is a brief wrap-up of the recent activities of N.H. Public Enemy No. 1, The Free State Project.

