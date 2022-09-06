"Come back with a warrant" is the charming message that greets callers at Carla Gericke's front door. Gericke, former president of the Free State Project and current candidate for state representative in Manchester is one of the colorful cast of characters featured in Brian MacQuarrie's Boston Globe article that ran over the weekend titled, "Free Staters seek to undo New Hampshire government from within." The article states, "Legislators on both sides of the aisle in Concord agree that Free Staters have come to wield outsize political influence."
Free Staters have certainly had a busy year. Following is a brief wrap-up of the recent activities of N.H. Public Enemy No. 1, The Free State Project.
Last week, I wrote of, among other things, the walkout of Gunstock Ski Resort's management and staff. A condition of their return was removal of extremist commissioners appointed by the Free State-influenced Belknap County delegation. Commissioner David Strang was the last holdout.
An emergency Belknap County delegation meeting was called for Aug. 1, during which Strang's resignation was accepted. Notably absent were delegation chair and prominent Free Stater Mike Sylvia, who has risen to fame and fortune in this column as well as in his leadership role in the March secession effort; and extremist conspiracy theorist Norm Silber, who gets his first nod from me today.
Norm tosses the idiotic RINO label at any Republican not extreme enough for his liking, and in a statement regarding the resignation of Gunstock staff tossed in George Soros for good measure. And truly, why wouldn't George Soros take a personal interest in the Gunstock managerial struggle?
Per The Laconia Daily Sun, "Silber said he 'calls out RINOs' because a lot of voters don’t understand much about who is on the ballot." (I hope after reading this, voters understand quite a bit more about who is on the ballot.)
Strang's departure was a condition of Gunstock employees returning to work and Gunstock resuming operations. According to NH Business and InDepthNH, "Strang initially refused to quit, though he said he would once a replacement was appointed as interim commissioner. And he did just that. Strang tendered his resignation, state Rep. Gregg Hough announced to applause."
Strang has since filed a lawsuit against Commission Chairman Doug Lambert. Strang wants his seat restored, and claims he didn't quit but was removed illegally. It certainly seems otherwise, as has been widely reported. Strang claims he never "formally" submitted his resignation. (Did he have his fingers crossed?) His lawsuit accuses Lambert of "a coup d'état," and Lambert and the Commission have lawyered up as it has been intimated that Strang will attempt to include the other commissioners in the lawsuit.
Also at issue is the legality of the emergency meeting at which Strang resigned. Or didn't. Delegation chair Sylvia claimed the emergency meeting was illegal since he didn't call it. Belknap County's attorney disagrees. Purportedly a second lawsuit has been filed by "a citizen" pertaining to this matter.
Moving south to Rockingham County, Karen Steele from Atkinson petitioned the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission to review the legality of secession-seeking lawmakers from serving as legislators.
As reported by InDepthNH, Steele asserted "some state representatives should be considered unqualified to run for or hold office under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment ... which states that no person who has previously taken an oath to the United States to support the Constitution 'shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.'" She named the seven Representatives who sponsored CACR 32 along with seven others who didn't vote against it.
The commission met, and while they agreed with Steele in principle, they dismissed her petition due to "a lack of authority and jurisdiction." I watched meeting footage, and believe me, the disruptive Free State circus that surrounded the hearing did nothing to lend credibility to the circus clowns.
Let's circle back to our pal Mike Sylvia, who last Thursday, during his extended temper tantrum, resigned his chairmanship of the county delegation while continuing to insist the Aug. 1 emergency meeting was illegal.
Sylvia, employing a tactical extreme right catchword, called some in attendance Marxists. I'd be willing to bet Sylvia's understanding of Marxism is slim to none and that "Das Kapital" is not exactly in his repertoire. He also suggested further legal action pertaining to "federal racketeering charges." Wow! Sounds like a meeting not to be missed.
This last item pales in comparison. This past week, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne's resignation was sought over racial slurs he posted 10 years ago that have resurfaced. Osborne has since apologized, and hey, we all do stupid things when we're kids. Ten years ago, Osborne was ... 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.