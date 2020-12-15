With 2020’s hat-trick of COVID-19, Joe Biden’s win and the NRA’s legal woes, gun sales in the U.S. have exploded. This year has seen the greatest surge in American history. Anyone involved in the firearms industry would be wise to always vote the Democratic ticket to ensure banner sales.
While 2018 saw what the industry called “the Trump slump,” every Democratic administration since Bill Clinton has seen an escalation of gun purchases. Fearful of having their right to bear arms rescinded, the Second Amendment junkies are stocking up. In this pandemic year, guns have been selling like ... well, toilet paper. You’ll want to have both at hand before you’re seated. You just never know. These are panic buys, and I get it! In 2016 I had my rights rescinded, and they have not been restored. The following is my tale of woe.
My Second Amendment rights were violated by a company I trusted and supported — Apple. Without any warning, Apple took away my gun emoji, replacing it with a water pistol. How was I to express extreme frustration by shooting myself in the temple with a water pistol? The Apple pistol was the only gun I’d ever held. I loved it dearly, and in the blink of an eye — or the tap of a finger — it was gone! With Tim Cook at the helm, Apple has forged important societal terrain making landmark emoji statements on issues from gay marriage to climate change. This, however, stepped way over the line. It’s supposed to be a well-regulated militia, Tim, not an abolished one!
I have a thorny history with emojis. At the start I hated emojis finding them a ridiculous, juvenile and lazy form of expression, and I refused to engage. My best friend used to inundate me with emojis simply because she knew such a barrage would cause me to shriek. Self-made entertainment at my expense. (She has been well-schooled by the master.)
Once I discovered the gun emoji, however, a new world was opened to me. You cannot imagine what a profound effect this had on my texting. As a picture is worth a thousand words, I found this emoji to be an incredible descriptive device reserved for three victims. Primarily I used it against myself, i.e. “Shoot me!” when my pack of hounds was creating havoc either in my household or the neighborhood as was not infrequent.
But I could also be pretty trigger-happy when discussing either my ex-husband or Donald Trump, and many agree that gun emoji violence is completely warranted on either.
The aforementioned best friend has been a defiant android loyalist, and stripped as I was of my weapon, she again took pleasure in taunting me, this time with her ability to embellish her correspondence with an image of the real deal rather than a toy. But in 2018, Google jumped on the socialist un-American Second Amendment-threatening bandwagon and replaced their gun emoji with a water pistol. (Take that, Cheryl!)
Here in New Hampshire, the Live Free and Carry Concealed Firearms, No Permit Required state, Sen. Jeb Bradley has worked tirelessly toward ensuring and expanding our rights — but he really dropped the ball on gun emoji control.
Jeb, where were you on Aug. 4, 2016, when Apple, with little if any fanfare, revoked these rights? Surely many have been so impacted. What about the 7.26 million gun “super-owners” in America who collectively own 133 million guns? This leaves their arsenals depleted! Where was the public outrage? Where was the NRA? And so it was that I lost my gun.
These days to get even the water pistol to pop up I have to type “pistol.” If I type “gun” there’s no image. I still have a dagger emoji and a sword emoji, so presumably impaling is condoned by Tim Cook. Perhaps I should learn to use the ostensibly less controversial bomb emoji. And really, in the wake of President Trump touting waterboarding, is the water pistol emoji any less threatening? Apple, political correctness needs to be all or nothing.
This summer I read a piece online headed, “Apple Brings Back Pistol Emoji For Users Who Complete Gun Emoji Safety Course.” Sign me up! My bubble was burst when I realized this was in the satirical digital “news” outlet, The Onion. I was not amused.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
