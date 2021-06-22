Last week was a big week for conservative Catholics in this country. First the Supreme Court gave Catholic Social Services a free pass to violate the civil rights of LGBTQ married couples so caring and selfless as to want to foster children. Why? It seems homosexuality is a sin and same-sex marriage is wrong. Apparently CSS doesn't want to risk exposing abused and neglected children to loving parents.
Next on the inclusivity agenda, the U.S. Catholic bishops, in a swipe at President Joe Biden, voted to draft guidelines on denying the Eucharist to politicians who support abortion rights. Like the CSS lawsuit, this move by the bishops is not exactly steeped in Christian values. On the contrary, it's a most un-Christian effort by power-hungry men, predominantly old and white, who parted company long ago with benevolence.
Joe Biden is a patently devout Catholic whose beliefs about abortion, having evolved through years of demonstrative concern for actual people, have broken with church dogma. Personally, he doesn't believe in abortion, but unlike these bishops, he's a man of compassion able to distinguish personal choice from the imposition of that choice on others neither so fortunate nor so subscribed. Who's the Christian here?
The Washington Post calls Biden "arguably the most observant president in decades, and his faith is a core part of his identity." This is quite the contrast from Donald Trump with whom conservative Catholics who managed to shelve their values aligned, despite two divorces, extramarital affairs and numerous alleged sexual assaults. But hey, he spoke out against abortion — when it became politically convenient.
Biden, through his years of public service, has gained the wisdom to understand that with abortion, as with many issues, there's no definitive "right" and "wrong." Yet he's being bullied by a faction whose own history is comprised of numerous less-than-stellar moments. This is in effect an inquisition, and it's hardly a leap to wonder whether Biden might next be burned at the stake. The church has an extensive record! No doubt next year's vote.
Bishop Liam Cary of Oregon states, “This is an unprecedented situation. ... the executive is a Catholic president who is opposed to the teaching of the church.”
Hmmmm ... So, JFK's legendary dalliances get a thumbs-up from you guys? Maybe a wink, wink? Well, boys will be boys! And speaking of boys, the priesthood seems to have rather a predilection for them. The bishops want to deny Joe Biden the Eucharist, although for years collared and robed pedophiles roamed the rectories, presumably partaking in Holy Communion at will. Were they taken out of circulation? On the contrary, they were moved like chess pieces among multiple parishes, rewarded with a virtual smorgasbord of altar boys and girls. The higher-ups orchestrating the machinations to cover up the festering evil within their ranks were no better. Was communion withheld from them? Hardly. In the case of John McCormack, he was promoted to bishop and sent to New Hampshire to lead the Catholic Diocese of Manchester.
In the 1960s, McCormack resided in the rectory next to prolific pedophile Joseph Birmingham in Salem, Mass. One of Birmingham's victims, Bernie McDaid, says that McCormack knew well what was going on. "There was a constant parade of boys led by Birmingham walking past McCormack's open door." Birmingham allegedly abused nearly 100 boys as he was shuffled among six parishes.
In 2002, the New Hampshire Attorney General launched an investigation into the Diocese of Manchester, headed by none other than John McCormack. Church documents reveal that McCormack had a long history of covering up abuse allegations and relocating pedophiles, nine of whom passed through North Conway's Our Lady of the Mountains.
Last year, Rhode Island priest Richard Bucci placed a letter in his church bulletin decrying lawmakers who supported the state's abortion bill, saying they shouldn't be allowed to receive Communion, serve as godparents, witness marriages or serve in church functions. So much for tolerance!
Bucci followed this up in a TV interview saying, “Pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, and (abortion) does.” Dick, and you certainly are one, there is data to indicate the suicide rate among victims of clergy pedophilia is up to 50 times that of the general population, establishing that pedophilia is pretty darned lethal.
Pope Francis once said he wants his priests and bishops to have "the smell of the sheep." I'm thinking these guys just might.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
