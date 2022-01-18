The Senate Health Committee met again last week and as always, Trump toady Rand Paul showed his true colors which are anything but red, white and blue. Per the usual, he launched a vile, disinformation-filled personal attack on Anthony Fauci that had absolutely nothing to do with the purpose of the hearing which was to address the challenges posed by the Omicron variant.
Fauci attended armed with a print-out from the senator's website. It seems Paul had initiated a #Fire Fauci campaign, along with a donation request, proving that the senator's assaults were ultimately about profiting from the pandemic. Could he stoop lower?
I've since dropped in on Randy Rand's website, a nauseating blitz of photographs of the walking pubis, demonstrating the lengths to which I'll go in my pursuit of my craft! Though there was no shortage of donation requests, I was unable to find the page requesting donations to "Fire Fauci." Hmmmm......do you suppose it was taken down?
Sen. Chris Murphy followed up Rand's rants with thanking Dr. Fauci for "calling out this agenda for what it is. It's an attempt to score political points, to build a political power base around the denial of science and around personal attacks on you and your family."
Meanwhile, 550 miles north, it appears that we have our very own Fauci. Dr. Jerry Knirk seems to have become the local target for venom spewing and disinformation. I imagine he's similarly perplexed, having fallen victim a la Fauci to the same baseless and misinformed diatribes, all for the grievous transgression of promoting and clarifying medical information and sound advice for the edification of our populace.
That Knirk incites this degree of ire is indeed a head scratcher. Other medical professionals who've written letters and op-eds have skirted such vilification. Perhaps it's because Knirk is also a state rep that he's considered fair game and a mark for personal attacks and the tirades of lunatics.
The most recent, and indeed loathsome, of the Daily Sun entries referred to the doctor as "Needle Nazi Knirk." Oh my! The author states that Dr. Knirk "needs to be tossed from society along with his political office." This may seem a bit harsh, but said wordsmith goes on to describe — and believe me I'm blushing right now — Dr. Knirk's "wet dream." I don't want to dwell on this, but I can't help wondering the circumstances that have made him privy to this information. The aforementioned dream is described as "a tyrannical medical dictatorship where you will have no choice at the other end of Knirk’s dirty little needle." Jerry, I must ask, how dare you try to save lives?
That Knirk has been "faucified" seems testament to a job well done and a banner to be worn with pride — if only it didn't assume darker implications, i.e. the lengths to which such lunacy might extend. Anthony Fauci has been on the receiving end of some extremely disquieting threats, and as he recounted in last week's hearing, a man was arrested en route to D.C. with an AR-15 for the express purpose of assassinating the doctor.
Not for nothing, Jerry, but the Conway School Board could have used you at last week's board meeting where there was again no shortage of ignorance, this time Zoomed in. We've moved from masks to COVID testing.
The founder of the fun-loving "Maskless Mamas" stated that the CDC "acknowledged that the PCR tests are incapable of distinguishing between COVID and flu." Ummm.....not quite. The fact is that in July the CDC recalled one PCR test, not because it didn't provide accurate results, but because a test had been developed that could identify positivity for both COVID and the flu, eliminating the need for additional nasal swabs.
The token male "Mama" chimed in to say "The inventor of the PCR test says it was never designed to be a quantitative test...we don't even know if these tests can differentiate between the flu. This was a statement from the CDC, they aren't my words." Actually, they are your words. The inventor, Dr. Kary Mullis, who died prior to COVID, was referring to HIV and the limitations of determining the viral load — not the presence of the virus itself. Hence, "quantitative."
I contend that Facebook indeed serves a purpose as it connects those imbued with low self-esteem, loneliness or rabid narcissism, but one thing it is not is a reliable news source.
