I was away this past week, seeking a brief respite from winter in a more temperate climate. In my absence, New Hampshire, possibly home of the first in the nation primary (the jury’s still out) was treated to a visit by my favorite president ever, Donald J. Trump. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington ... Oh, how I’ve missed him.

In the much heralded kickoff event to his campaign, Trump gave the keynote speech at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting at Salem High School, where he regaled a staggering crowd of 400, give or take. This did not include the dozen or so adoring fans standing outside. No doubt these numbers will dispel the naysayers who believe the former president to be all washed up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.