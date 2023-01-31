I was away this past week, seeking a brief respite from winter in a more temperate climate. In my absence, New Hampshire, possibly home of the first in the nation primary (the jury’s still out) was treated to a visit by my favorite president ever, Donald J. Trump. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington ... Oh, how I’ve missed him.
In the much heralded kickoff event to his campaign, Trump gave the keynote speech at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting at Salem High School, where he regaled a staggering crowd of 400, give or take. This did not include the dozen or so adoring fans standing outside. No doubt these numbers will dispel the naysayers who believe the former president to be all washed up.
A tad distracting at the event was the conspicuous enthusiasm of Gov. Ron DeSantis devotees. According to Axios, the super PAC “Ron To the Rescue” set up shop outside the auditorium, and recent UNH polling shows Trump trails DeSantis in popularity in the state.
During his speech, Trump received considerable applause for heralding a crackdown on critical race theory in public schools. As you likely know, a backlash against critical race theory (which doesn’t even exist in public high schools) is a platform adopted by the most erudite of New Hampshire’s lawmakers, and I’m sure any one of them — or Donald Trump — can elucidate on what critical race theory is. For edification, ask your state representative. Or your former president.
On the war in Ukraine, Trump claimed that were he still president (which he is) Vladimir Putin never would have invaded, adding “And even now, I could solve that in 24 hours.” He truly is a super hero. Of course no speech is ever complete without mention of the “rigged” election, and on this Trump did not disappoint.
While in the state he granted WMUR an exclusive interview. If there’s one thing impressive about Trump, it’s the unwavering consistency of his message. The man is on brand. Per Jan. 6, he expounded, “Patriots are being treated so badly, and they were there to protest an election that was, just a horrible election, a horrible, the way they covered the election, the way the election worked out, it was a disgrace with the mail-in ballots and all of the things that happened, and there are so many different things, and you look at different states, and they were there as a protest, and in many respects, many of them are great patriots.”
To those who have described his candidacy out of the gate as lackluster and uncharacteristically subdued, I was reassured when Trump offered, “I’m more angry now and more committed now than I ever was.” Still, more could be done to reinvigorate the campaign. For instance, MAGA is so 2016. Trump needs a catchy new acronym for his 2024 hats. Not to toot my own horn, but I’m told I have a way with words. And acronyms. Might I suggest MAMA? Make America MINE Again. In addition to energizing the campaign, that slogan could be key to recouping suburban moms.
It appears the former president might be planning to flex his social media muscle during the campaign. Upon assuming the helm at Twitter, Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account, and now Meta, that bastion of virtue and overseer of public safety, has lifted its Facebook and Instagram bans. Thank goodness social media has come to its senses. Personally, I want to see Donald Trump on TikTok. I’ll bet he has some moves.
Notably absent from the annual meeting and the state was Gov. Chris Sununu, who chose instead to attend the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C. His presence might have been awkward considering he continues to tease a run for the presidency himself. Never one to shy away from critiquing Trump, Sununu summed up the campaign visit as “mundane.”
Over the weekend Sununu appeared on CNN and in the interview suggested he might now be beyond teasing. On Monday he confirmed to WMUR that while he was first and foremost the governor, a presidential bid is under consideration. “If I ran for president, it would be because I thought I could win, of course ... I think there’s a lot of candidates that could beat Donald Trump.” While the two represent disparate factions of the party, one thing Trump and Sununu share is that grammar is neither’s strong suit.
