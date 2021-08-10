How about that Andrew Cuomo? Cuomo and Donald Trump might well be the yin and yang of politics, clashing on philosophy and policy, yet serial gropers and narcissists at the core, refusing to concede and prioritizing their power over the citizens who handed them that power. Neither man is warm and fuzzy, and neither appears to have a future in government. Charlotte Klein, in Vanity Fair, examines those who have come forward to defend both men and concludes, "When Rudy Giuliani is standing up for you, it's time to do some soul searching."
Bret Stephens, the conservative New York Times columnist, in an impressive display of alliteration, said, "What I find somewhat amazing is that more New Yorkers didn't recognize sooner what a repulsive, repellent, repugnant, revolting, retrograde, rebarbative, reprobative reptile they had in the governor’s office."
Governors behaving badly seems to be a recurring theme. While Cuomo's scandal is certainly titillating, as COVID spreads like the Dixie Fire through the south, Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott are making heads spin. Both have mandated no mandates (puzzling, isn't it?) prohibiting schools from requiring masks.
DeSantis is busy trying to blacklist Ben & Jerry's because the company pulled out of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian settlements. Maybe it's me, but it doesn't seem as if this is a pressing Florida matter. Abbott threatened to arrest statehouse Democrats who left the state to deny a Senate quorum for a vote on Republican-backed voter suppression legislation. Once they return to the state, Texas jails will be filling up like their hospitals.
Back to the Northeast ... In her Wall Street Journal column, Peggy Noonan writes, "No one in New York is walking around saying 'I don’t believe it' or 'That’s not the Andrew I know.'” Maybe nobody's walking around saying that, but there's one 93-year-old New Yorker in a wheelchair saying exactly that, and it's my mother. She asserts the governor is "misunderstood."
My mother is a diehard Cuomosexual, remaining as obsessed with the Cuomo brothers' fall from grace as she did with their pandemic-infused rising stars. For the past year, she's been absolutely giddy over them, reveling in their overexposure and sharing with anyone who will listen her great fortune to have been able to vote for Andrew, and she has both in her living room regularly as CNN plays every waking hour. Now Andrew, facing impeachment, is resigning and Chris is on "vacation." Said "vacation" was CNN's idea, much like when a romantic partner decides the two of you need to "take a break."
Phone calls with my mother have taken on a repetitive nature. Most go something like this:
Mom: "What do you think about our governor?"
Me: "I think he's a sleaze."
Mom: "Your dog has fleas?"
Me: "I believe the women."
Mom: "What?"
Me: "I BELIEVE THE WOMEN."
Mom: "I think he's been falsely accused. There are women who do that, you know."
Me: "Probably not 11."
Mom: "What about the election?"
If she isn't bothered by the experiences of those who share her gender, I'd love to talk to her about the unreported nursing home deaths — but I think you can imagine how that conversation would play out. Before COVID, my mother spent several weeks rehabbing in a nursing home, and but for her daughter honoring her wishes and taking her back to her own home, she could well have been a statistic.
With an impeachment investigation underway and President Biden calling on Cuomo to resign, this was beyond time to throw in the towel. It was starting to look like we had a squatter in the New York State Executive Mansion.
We have our own prominent squatter in New Hampshire, and of the two, I far prefer "River Dave." On July 15, 81-year-old David Lidstone was jailed for refusing to vacate his reclusive Canterbury cabin deep in the woods where he'd lived for 27 years. The spunky squatter told the judge, “You came with your guns, you arrested me, brought me in here, you've got all my possessions. You keep ‘em ... I'll sit here with your uniform on until I rot, sir.”
The more he dug in his heels, the more coverage his story received. Last week, River Dave's cabin and everything in it burned to the ground. There's been an outpouring of support nationwide, and a GoFundMe page set up after the fire has already exceeded its goal.
My mother will be starting a GoFundMe page for Andrew Cuomo since he, too, will be needing a home.
